Hickory Crawdads announce manager, coaches for 2022 season

The field staff of the Hickory Crawdads has been completely overhauled for the 2022 season, as the Texas Rangers announced the minor league staffs for their affiliates Monday.
Leading the Crawdads as manager will be Carlos Cardoza, who will be assisted by pitching coach Jon Goebel and hitting coach Ryan Tuntland, as well as development coaches Jay Sullenger and Kawika Emsley-Pai. Derrick Decker was named the athletic trainer, and Andy Earp will be the strength and conditioning coach. All seven members of the field staff will come to the Crawdads for the first time.
Cardoza, 35, is in his sixth season as a manager in the Rangers system (246-142). The native of Puerto Rico led the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks to a 72-48 record and a postseason spot in the Low-A East League last season. Previously, Cardoza led Rangers affiliates to playoff appearances in two of his three seasons in the Dominican Summer League (2016-18), as well as the Arizona Summer League, where the team won the league title in 2019.
Cardoza was originally named the Crawdads skipper for the 2020 season, which eventually was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the reorganization of the minor leagues for the 2021 season, Cardoza remained with the Rangers’ Low-A affiliation, which was switched to Down East.
Sullenger also was to be a member of the 2020 Crawdads staff as an assistant coach. A former head coach in college at Biola University (California) (137-137 over five seasons), he managed the Rangers’ Arizona League affiliate to a 31-28 record last season. The native of McGaheysville, Virginia, also previously was an associate head coach at James Madison University.
Joining the Rangers for the first time, Goebel spent the last eight seasons at NJCAA Division II Parkland College in Champaign, Illinios, including the last three as the team’s head coach, leading the Cobras to an 82-39 record. According to the college’s website, during Goebel’s tenure as a pitching coach, the program sent 21 pitchers into either the MLB draft or an NCAA Division I program.
Tuntland is promoted to fill the same role with Hickory after serving with the Arizona League last summer. The native of Des Plaines, Illinois, played two seasons professionally in the San Francisco Giants organization, who drafted him in 2013 out of West Virginia. Tuntland came to the Rangers after an abbreviated season on the staff at Ohio University in 2020.
Emsley-Pai played collegiately at Texas and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) before his selection in the 10th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010. He spent most of his six-year minor league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates system. Emsley-Pai was the head coach for two seasons at Centralia College in Washington before joining the Rangers last spring as an assistant coach at AAA Round Rock (Texas).
Originally hired by the Rangers to 2020, Earp was to fill the strength and conditioning coach role for the Crawdads that season. He and new Crawdads trainer Decker both were with Cardoza at Down East last season.
New assignments for former ’Dads coaches
From last season’s Crawdads staff, manager Josh Johnson was assigned to be a development coach for the Rangers AAA team at Round Rock, while pitching coach Jordan Tiegs was named as one of two minor league pitching coordinators for the Rangers. Chad Comer, last year’s hitting coach at Hickory will serve as a development coach at AA Frisco (Texas).
A pair of former Crawdads managers will take over clubs in the Rangers system. Matt Hagen, who managed the team to the South Atlantic League Championship Series in 2019 was named the skipper of the AAA club at Round Rock. Steve Mintz, the manager for Hickory in 2016, will manage the Down East team after spending four seasons as the team’s pitching coach.