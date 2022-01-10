Hickory Crawdads announce manager, coaches for 2022 season

The field staff of the Hickory Crawdads has been completely overhauled for the 2022 season, as the Texas Rangers announced the minor league staffs for their affiliates Monday.

Leading the Crawdads as manager will be Carlos Cardoza, who will be assisted by pitching coach Jon Goebel and hitting coach Ryan Tuntland, as well as development coaches Jay Sullenger and Kawika Emsley-Pai. Derrick Decker was named the athletic trainer, and Andy Earp will be the strength and conditioning coach. All seven members of the field staff will come to the Crawdads for the first time.

Cardoza, 35, is in his sixth season as a manager in the Rangers system (246-142). The native of Puerto Rico led the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks to a 72-48 record and a postseason spot in the Low-A East League last season. Previously, Cardoza led Rangers affiliates to playoff appearances in two of his three seasons in the Dominican Summer League (2016-18), as well as the Arizona Summer League, where the team won the league title in 2019.

Cardoza was originally named the Crawdads skipper for the 2020 season, which eventually was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the reorganization of the minor leagues for the 2021 season, Cardoza remained with the Rangers’ Low-A affiliation, which was switched to Down East.