Hickory starting pitcher Kumar Rocker is arguably the most talented player to begin his professional career with the Crawdads.
When he toed the rubber at Wilmington, Delaware, for his first start in early April, he had a head start that most A-ball pitchers can only dream about.
Rocker pitched in last year’s Arizona Fall League and took part in the spring training camp of the Texas Rangers. Rocker’s baseball résumé earned him those invites.
In college at Vanderbilt University, Rocker was a unanimous first-team All-American. He was also a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. The awards are given to the top amateur baseball player. As a freshman, he was the Most Valuable Player for the Commodores during their College World Series run. As a high school senior, Rocker was named the Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year.
Rocker’s path to professional athlete was driven by the experiences and work ethic of watching another pro, his father Terry.
Terry Rocker was the recipient of the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Trophy when he played defensive tackle at Auburn University. Terry Rocker is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. After a short pro career, Terry Rocker has worked as a defensive coach. He is currently on the staff of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
“From a young age at 10, I was running hill sprints. I was hitting balls off the tee,” said Kumar Rocker. “It was one of those things that I had to do before I was let into the house type of thing. That little work before, at a young age. … It really prepares you to set the foundation moving forward, especially if you're fortunate enough to move into a professional career.”
His physical skills aside, Kumar Rocker said he was fortunate to be around locker rooms with his dad and watching how superstar talents were off the field.
“I’d say seeing those guys that are bigger than life,” Rocker said when asked what stuck with him about growing up around locker rooms. He added that he watched the superstars.
“They come in with a smile on their face and you see their work ethic, and you see the way they treat people, and they never get too ahead of themselves,” he said. “I think that, for me, being a young kid at 10 through 15, even 17 and 18, those were, those were special moments to just interact with those guys in their moment.”
Yet, the journey to a pro baseball career had its bumps. His selection in the first round, 10th overall, by the New York Mets in 2021 went askew. The team was uncomfortable with what they saw in Rocker’s medicals. Rocker took the year off and pitched five games with Tri-Valley in the independent Frontier League prior to the Rangers taking him as the third overall pick last summer.
Rocker said his Christian faith, with the foundation provided by his mom, Lalitha, sustained him through the trials of the past couple of years. He also said the time away from the game helped prepare him better for the mental trials that inevitably come.
“Going into my junior year at Vanderbilt,” said the Watkinsville, Ga., native. “I put an immense amount of pressure on myself, and that pressure did end up building up and it became almost too much. But having that year off, understanding my body, realigning things, I think that it's just made me understand how to do it a little bit better and take on those mental skills, and take home when I need to and handle that pressure moving forward into my pro career.”
This week's schedule and more
Hickory Crawdads vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws
Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m. ($4 Craft Beer Tuesday, Dollar Dog Tuesday)
Wednesday, May 3, 11 a.m. (Education Day, Senior Adult Day)
Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. (Star Wars Night, Star Wars Themed Jersey Auction, Thirsty Thursday, People’s Bank Thursday, Planet Fitness Thursday)
Friday, May 5, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Cinco de Mayo, Llamas de Hickory)
Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. (Postgame Christian Concert featuring “Social Misfits”)
Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. (Mother’s Day Celebration, YMCA Day, Church Bulletin Sunday, Non-Profit Day)
Prospects (MLB.com rankings)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): RHP Kumar Rocker (No. 9); LHP Mitch Bratt (16); OF Alejandro Osuna (24); SS Max Acosta (25); RHP Josh Stephan (29); RHP Winston Santos (30).
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia Phillies): 2B Hao-Yu Lee (5); RHP Tommy McCollum (28)
About the Crawdads
Hickory went to Winston-Salem last Tuesday tied for first, but with the Dash taking five out of six in a rain-shortened series, the Crawdads return home in second, four games behind the Dash… The offense took it on the chin most of the week, as they scored 11 runs over the first five games of that series before bursting out with five runs in Sunday's finale. The Crawdads had the third highest batting average in the SAL last week (.265) but scored the third fewest runs. This is a team that has shown few power options, as they are slugging .377 for the season. The Crawdads have just 12 homers in 19 games, and the 41 extra-base hits are tied for the third lowest in the SAL. If Hickory is to score, it’ll likely come as a result of the legs, as the 41 steals are the third most in the SAL. The leading hitters for Hickory in April were Max Acosta (.328/.388/.475) and Josh Hatcher (.323/.382/.516). Alejandro Osuna has shown a good eye for a young player (20 years, 7 months) with 16 walks (4th in the SAL) and a .477 OBP (5th)…On the mound, Josh Stephan was the Crawdads hurler in April, allowing one earned run over 18 innings covering three starts. He currently leads the SAL in ERA (0.50), WHIP (0.61) and opponents’ batting avg. (.119). As a team, Hickory leads the league in ERA (3.38) and WHIP (1.21). The starters have been especially strong, as SAL hitters are batting .206 against Hickory starters.
About the BlueClaws
Jersey Shore hasn’t played since Thursday, as the entire weekend set of games against Brooklyn was rained out. The BlueClaws won two of the three games they did get to play. Like Hickory, Jersey Shore has to rely on speed to generate offense. The 36 extra-base hits are tied for the fewest in the SAL, but the 42 steals are second. As a group, the team has the rare distinction of having a lower slugging pct. (.353) than its on-base pct. (.371). Individually, Wilfredo Flores leads the team with a .395 batting average, but has just one double among the hits. Nick Ward posted a .294/.464/.412 slash line for the month of April… On the mound, the relief corps has been troublesome, with five blown saves in nine attempts. The group has a 5.65 ERA this season with 10 home runs allowed in 92 innings, and walk 5.26 batters per nine innings… Players of area interest: Pitchers Chase Antle (Coastal Carolina), Alex Garbrick (USC-Upstate), Tommy McCollum (Clemons, NC, Wingate).
Series history
This is the first meeting between Jersey Shore and Hickory as High-A affiliates. Formerly known by the city name of Lakewood, the Blue Claws and Crawdads were rivals in the Low-A class version of the South Atlantic League. The last visit by the Blue Claws to Hickory was in late April 2019, when the teams split a four-game series.