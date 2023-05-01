This week's schedule and more

Hickory Crawdads vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m. ($4 Craft Beer Tuesday, Dollar Dog Tuesday)

Wednesday, May 3, 11 a.m. (Education Day, Senior Adult Day)

Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. (Star Wars Night, Star Wars Themed Jersey Auction, Thirsty Thursday, People’s Bank Thursday, Planet Fitness Thursday)

Friday, May 5, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Cinco de Mayo, Llamas de Hickory)

Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. (Postgame Christian Concert featuring “Social Misfits”)

Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. (Mother’s Day Celebration, YMCA Day, Church Bulletin Sunday, Non-Profit Day)

Prospects (MLB.com rankings)

Hickory (Texas Rangers): RHP Kumar Rocker (No. 9); LHP Mitch Bratt (16); OF Alejandro Osuna (24); SS Max Acosta (25); RHP Josh Stephan (29); RHP Winston Santos (30).

Jersey Shore (Philadelphia Phillies): 2B Hao-Yu Lee (5); RHP Tommy McCollum (28)

About the Crawdads

Hickory went to Winston-Salem last Tuesday tied for first, but with the Dash taking five out of six in a rain-shortened series, the Crawdads return home in second, four games behind the Dash… The offense took it on the chin most of the week, as they scored 11 runs over the first five games of that series before bursting out with five runs in Sunday's finale. The Crawdads had the third highest batting average in the SAL last week (.265) but scored the third fewest runs. This is a team that has shown few power options, as they are slugging .377 for the season. The Crawdads have just 12 homers in 19 games, and the 41 extra-base hits are tied for the third lowest in the SAL. If Hickory is to score, it’ll likely come as a result of the legs, as the 41 steals are the third most in the SAL. The leading hitters for Hickory in April were Max Acosta (.328/.388/.475) and Josh Hatcher (.323/.382/.516). Alejandro Osuna has shown a good eye for a young player (20 years, 7 months) with 16 walks (4th in the SAL) and a .477 OBP (5th)…On the mound, Josh Stephan was the Crawdads hurler in April, allowing one earned run over 18 innings covering three starts. He currently leads the SAL in ERA (0.50), WHIP (0.61) and opponents’ batting avg. (.119). As a team, Hickory leads the league in ERA (3.38) and WHIP (1.21). The starters have been especially strong, as SAL hitters are batting .206 against Hickory starters.

About the BlueClaws

Jersey Shore hasn’t played since Thursday, as the entire weekend set of games against Brooklyn was rained out. The BlueClaws won two of the three games they did get to play. Like Hickory, Jersey Shore has to rely on speed to generate offense. The 36 extra-base hits are tied for the fewest in the SAL, but the 42 steals are second. As a group, the team has the rare distinction of having a lower slugging pct. (.353) than its on-base pct. (.371). Individually, Wilfredo Flores leads the team with a .395 batting average, but has just one double among the hits. Nick Ward posted a .294/.464/.412 slash line for the month of April… On the mound, the relief corps has been troublesome, with five blown saves in nine attempts. The group has a 5.65 ERA this season with 10 home runs allowed in 92 innings, and walk 5.26 batters per nine innings… Players of area interest: Pitchers Chase Antle (Coastal Carolina), Alex Garbrick (USC-Upstate), Tommy McCollum (Clemons, NC, Wingate).

Series history

This is the first meeting between Jersey Shore and Hickory as High-A affiliates. Formerly known by the city name of Lakewood, the Blue Claws and Crawdads were rivals in the Low-A class version of the South Atlantic League. The last visit by the Blue Claws to Hickory was in late April 2019, when the teams split a four-game series.