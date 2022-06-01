 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Disco Turkeys are coming to Hickory for wood bat games

  • Updated
  • 0
1626368535-full.jpg

Outfielder Deion Tubbs of the Carolina Disco Turkeys. The team will be wearing shorts for the game in Hickory on Thursday. The team is based in Winston-Salem.

 Photo courtesy of the Disco Turkeys

LP Frans Stadium will play host to three Carolina Disco Turkey games this June in Hickory. The Disco Turkeys are a collegiate wood bat team, according to the Hickory Crawdads website.

The games will be held Thursdays, June 2, 9 and 23. All games will be at 6:30 p.m., the website said. The Disco Turkeys will square off against the Kingsmen in the first game and the Boone Bigfoots in the second two. The games against the Bigfoots are part of their annual rivalry series, the Turkeyfoot Cup.

Tickets are general admission and will be $5 in advance and $6 day of. Concessions will be open during the games, according to the Crawdads website.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert