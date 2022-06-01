Disco Turkeys are coming to Hickory for wood bat games

LP Frans Stadium will play host to three Carolina Disco Turkey games this June in Hickory. The Disco Turkeys are a collegiate wood bat team, according to the Hickory Crawdads website.

The games will be held Thursdays, June 2, 9 and 23. All games will be at 6:30 p.m., the website said. The Disco Turkeys will square off against the Kingsmen in the first game and the Boone Bigfoots in the second two. The games against the Bigfoots are part of their annual rivalry series, the Turkeyfoot Cup.