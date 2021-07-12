'Dads fall to Dash, doomed by 5-run inning

For the second time in three games, the Winston-Salem Dash put together a big inning and catapulted to a victory. On Sunday, the Dash powered up for five runs in the third and took a 7-5 win at Truist Stadium.
The victory was the second in three games for the Dash (26-34), which also moved them out of a tie for last place with the Crawdads (25-35) in the High-A East South Division. However, the Crawdads still won four of six during the series that concluded Sunday, which gave them their second straight series win and the first on the road. The Crawdads are off Monday before a return to L.P. Frans Stadium Tuesday when they will host the Aberdeen (Md.) Ironbirds for the start of a six-game series.
All of the scoring Sunday came through the fifth inning with the Dash scoring six unanswered runs after Hickory took a 5-1 lead. The Crawdads got it started in the first, when Justin Foscue clubbed his third homer of the season. The blast by Foscue, who was the Texas Rangers first-round pick in 2020, came during his first plate appearance since hitting the disabled list on June 1. For the game, Foscue had three hits.
Free bases had a hand in the outcome, and it began in the second when Crawdads’ starting pitcher Grant Wolfram walked Luis Curbelo, who scored on a double from Duke Ellis.
The Crawdads responded with four runs in the third. Jonathan Ornelas worked a walk and one out later Kellen Strahm singled. A passed ball by catcher Gunnar Troutwine advanced the runners one base each before Trey Hair doubled driving in two runs. David Garcia singled with Hair scoring after Eloy Jimenez – a major leaguer with the Chicago White Sox who is on an injury rehab assignment with the Dash – mishandled the ball in left. Pedro Gonzalez reached on an error. One out later Scott Kapers singled in Garcia to put Hickory up 5-1.
The Dash, which scored five runs in the sixth during a 9-6 win as part of a doubleheader Saturday night, rebounded from Hickory’s big inning with five of the own. With one out, Jimenez reached on an error at third by Hair. Alex Destino walked and both runners scored on Lenyn Sosa’s eighth homer of the year. Troutwine walked before Travis Moniot slugged his seventh homer of the season, which gave the Dash a 6-5 lead.
Winston-Salem’s final run came in the fifth when Troutwine singled in Sosa, who had doubled to lead off the inning.
The Crawdads missed a chance to add to their early lead, as they put two in scoring position with none out. However, Davis Martin struck out Jake Guenther, and the Dash were able to throw out David Garcia at the plate on a grounder to Curbelo at third.
After Winston-Salem’s big third inning, the Crawdads had just five base runners over the final six innings.
Wolfram took the loss (1-3) for Hickory, giving up six runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Throwing three innings, Nic Laio allowed the run in the fifth and surrendered four hits with a pair of strikeouts. Josh Smith made his first appearance for Hickory since his promotion from Low-A Down East, throwing a scoreless eighth inning.
Pitching in relief of Martin, Bailey Horn got the win (2-3) with two scoreless innings of relief for the Dash. Edgar Navarro, Ryan Williamson, Brian Glowicki and Cooper Bradford each followed with a scoreless inning with Bradford getting his first pro career save.