'Dads fall to Dash, doomed by 5-run inning

For the second time in three games, the Winston-Salem Dash put together a big inning and catapulted to a victory. On Sunday, the Dash powered up for five runs in the third and took a 7-5 win at Truist Stadium.

The victory was the second in three games for the Dash (26-34), which also moved them out of a tie for last place with the Crawdads (25-35) in the High-A East South Division. However, the Crawdads still won four of six during the series that concluded Sunday, which gave them their second straight series win and the first on the road. The Crawdads are off Monday before a return to L.P. Frans Stadium Tuesday when they will host the Aberdeen (Md.) Ironbirds for the start of a six-game series.

All of the scoring Sunday came through the fifth inning with the Dash scoring six unanswered runs after Hickory took a 5-1 lead. The Crawdads got it started in the first, when Justin Foscue clubbed his third homer of the season. The blast by Foscue, who was the Texas Rangers first-round pick in 2020, came during his first plate appearance since hitting the disabled list on June 1. For the game, Foscue had three hits.

Free bases had a hand in the outcome, and it began in the second when Crawdads’ starting pitcher Grant Wolfram walked Luis Curbelo, who scored on a double from Duke Ellis.