Crawdads trail Asheville three games following 9-6 loss

The Asheville Tourists put together a big second inning which sparked their 9-6 victory over the Hickory Crawdads in front of 3,410 fans at McCormick Field in Asheville on Friday.

The victory was the third in four games by the host Tourists (20-28) and put the Crawdads on the verge of their first series loss since early April. Hickory (28-21) will need to win both games Saturday night as well as Sunday afternoon's series finale.

The Crawdads are now 1½ games behind first place Bowling Green (Kentucky) in the standings for the South Atlantic League South Division after the Hot Rods (29-19) defeated the Rome Braves 3-2 on the road in Georgia.

Hickory remains tied for second with the Braves, with all three teams having 17 games left to play in the first half. The winner of the first half is assured a playoff berth in September.

On Friday, Asheville swatted three home runs, two of those coming during a six-run second inning that proved to be decisive. Defensive miscues also played a part in the outcome as the Crawdads committed four errors.

Facing Crawdads starting pitcher Nick Krauth (2-2), Asheville put the first two aboard in the second before Zach Daniels cleared the bases with his seventh home run of the season.

The onslaught continued with Cristian Gonzalez’s double followed by C.J. Stubbs second homer of the season. Quincy Hamilton walked, advanced on Krauth’s errant pickoff throw to first and later scored on Will Wagner’s sacrifice fly.

Sloppy play contributed to a run for Asheville in the fourth. Hamilton reached on a short ground ball to reliever Jesus Linarez, whose wild throw allowed Hamilton to advance to second. Hamilton then stole third and scored when catcher Scott Kapers’ throw went into left.

Tourists’ starter Aaron Brown (2-3) faced the minimum through five innings before the Crawdads finally broke through on Angel Aponte’s two-run homer (2nd) in the sixth to get the score within 7-2.

However, Asheville returned fire with a solo home run by A.J. Lee (2nd). Brown completed six innings, allowing the two runs on three hits and striking out five.

Zach Daniels restored the original seven-run lead with an RBI single in the seventh.

Hickory chipped away at the lead with two in the eighth as Aaron Zavala doubled in a run, followed by Luisangel Acuna’s RBI single.

Kapers capped the scoring in the ninth with a two-run triple.

Cesar Gomez pitched the final three innings and picked up his first save of the season.

New pitcher joins Crawdads

The Crawdads added a pitcher Friday as a result of a trade made by the parent club Texas Rangers with the Kansas City Royals.

Coming to the Crawdads is right-hander Yohanse Morel, who was traded for former Rangers major league pitcher Albert Abreu.

Morel made 10 relief appearances for the Royals High-A team at Quad Cities in Iowa, going 2-2 with 21 strikeouts and 10 walks over 17.2 innings, posting a 4.08 ERA.

The Rangers activated Morel on the Crawdads roster and placed pitcher Michael Brewer on the development list.