Crawdads top Blue Rocks behind Englert's arm, Carter's bat

A big second inning supported a perfect game bid by Hickory starter Mason Englert, as the Crawdads closed out a six-game series with a 7-1 win over the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The game, which was delayed for 32 minutes at the start, was called after five innings due to rain.

The Crawdads (47-40 overall, 9-12 second half) won the final two games of the series. All of minor league baseball will shut down until Friday to coincide with the Major League Baseball All-Star break, which began Monday. Hickory resumes play for three games at Greensboro starting Friday. The next home game will be July 26 against the Rome (Georgia) Braves to begin a two-week homestand.

Englert (3-4) was nearly perfect in throwing the shortened complete game. The right-hander powered through the Blue Rocks with mainly a fastball-slider combination that kept hitters off balance throughout the afternoon. He needed only 69 pitches to complete the start,

Englert, the Texas Rangers fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Forney High in Texas, struck out nine Blue Rocks hitters.

After retiring the first 12 hitters, the lone blemish against Englert came in the top of the fifth, when Omar Meregildo clubbed his 15th home run of the season out to centerfield. That accounted for the final margin, as Hickory built a 7-0 lead after four innings.

The Crawdads struck in the second inning against Wilmington starter Lucas Knowles (3-1). Normally a control pitcher, Knowles walked Trevor Hauver to start the inning. Miguel Aparicio followed with a double off the wall in right center, but Hauver’s attempt to score from first on the play was thwarted at the plate on strong throws from centerfielder Jeremy De La Rosa in center and second baseman Jose Sanchez. However, Aparicio took third during the throw home, and that paid off when Cristian Inoa steered a soft liner past the drawn-in infield for the RBI single.

The key moment of the inning came with two outs, as Scott Kapers worked out of an 0-2 hole to earn a walk. The next batter, Evan Carter, knocked a Knowles changeup over the fence in right for a three-run homer. The blast was Carter’s ninth of the season, the fourth homer in three days against Wilmington.

Cody Freeman capped the Crawdads scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth. He now has 12 on the year, and that was his third homer in his last two games.

At the end of the fifth inning, the umpires stopped play due to the approaching storm with the official decision made 54 minutes later to cancel the remainder of the game.