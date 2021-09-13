Crawdads to return to 132-game schedule in 2022; first home game is April 12

A day after the Hickory Crawdads wrapped up the final homestand of the season, the team released its schedule for the 2022 season.

After the 2021 regular season was shortened to 120 games, the 2022 season is scheduled to return to a full 132-game slate in the High-A East League with 66 games at L.P. Frans Stadium.

As they did this year, the Crawdads will open on the road, this time in Winston-Salem against the Dash on Friday, April 8, to start a three-game series. The opening game at L.P. Frans is the following Tuesday, April 12, as the Crawdads start a six-game series against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods.

As in 2021, the majority of the series played will be six-game series. The exception will be the opening series against Winston-Salem and a series at Greensboro on July 22-24. That series will follow a four-day midseason break July 18-21.

The Crawdads season wraps up with a series at home against the Rome (Ga.) Braves on Sept. 6-11, one of two series at Hickory against the Atlanta Braves affiliate.