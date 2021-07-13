Crawdads to host Ironbirds for 6-game series starting Tuesday

After losing or tying the first eight series of the season, the Crawdads (25-35)have won the last two – last week at Winston-Salem and the previous week at home vs. Asheville. Currently, both of those clubs, along with Hickory are at the bottom of the High-A East South Division. Despite losing two of the last three to Winston-Salem, the Crawdads won four of six in the series and have won 9 of 13 since June 27 … At or near the bottom of the league in hitting much of the season, the lineup has been a large part of the recent surge for Hickory. For the month of July, the Crawdads lead the league in slugging pct. (.517), OPS (.888) and runs scored, and the team is second in on-base percentage (.371). Miguel Aparicio and Blaine Crim have both been especially hot. Over the last 15 days, Aparicio tops High-A East in OPS (1.494), while Crim is third (1.328). Crim is hitting .417 and Aparicio is at .412, first and third respectively. Crim also leads in homers (6) and RBI (20). The top four run scorers over the last two weeks are all Crawdads, Jonathan Ornelas, Crim, Kellen Strahm and Aparicio. Joining that mix over the past weekend was Justin Foscue, the Rangers first-round pick in 2020. The Mississippi State product, out since June 1 with a rib contusion, homered in his first plate appearance on Sunday and finished with three hits …On the mound, Justin Slaten has showed signs of progress after a rough start. The Rangers third-round pick in 2019 saw his ERA balloon to 10.65 after a start on June 22. In his last two starts, Slaten has thrown 11 scoreless innings with nine baserunners allowed and struck out 15 … Cole Ragans had a rough outing at Sunday’s Future’s Game, as a part of the festivities at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver. The lefty allowed three of the four hitters he faced to reach, including a two-run homer. However, Ragans has been sharp much of the season for Hickory, with 54 Ks and 14 walks over 44.1 IP and sporting a 3.25 ERA … The Crawdads received left-handed reliever Josh Smith from Low-A Down East. A native of Saline, Michigan, Smith was the 25th round pick of the Rangers out of Grand Valley St. (Michigan) in 2018. With Down East, he allowed two earned runs over 22 innings (0.82 ERA) with 29 strikeouts and seven walks.