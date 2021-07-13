Crawdads to host Ironbirds for 6-game series starting Tuesday

The Hickory Crawdads will be home for six games starting tonight. The Crawdads will host the IronBirds from Aberdeen, Maryland.
Schedule
Tuesday, July 13, 7 p.m. (Frontline Worker Appreciation Week, $2 Craft Beers, Dollar Dog Tuesday)
Wednesday, July 14, 7 p.m. (Frontline Worker Appreciation Week, Pokeversary, Wine Wednesday, Kids Win Wednesday)
Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m. (Frontline Worker Appreciation Week, Basketball Night, Thirsty Thursday)
Friday, July 16, 7 p.m. (Frontline Worker Appreciation Week, Fireworks Friday, Dinomania, Hickory Young Professionals Family Night)
Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m. (Nickelodeon SpongeBob Night and Jersey Auction, Catawba Science Center Night)
Sunday, July 18, 3 p.m. (Llamas de Hickory, Church Bulletin Sunday, Little League Sunday)
Major League Prospects (MLB.com rankings)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B Justin Foscue (No. 5); C David Garcia (No. 13); SS Jonathan Ornelas (No. 22); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 25); LHP Avery Weems (No. 30).
Aberdeen (Baltimore Orioles): 3B-SS Gunnar Henderson (No. 5); 3B-SS Jordan Westburg (No. 6); 2B-SS-CF Adam Hall (No. 11); LHP Drew Rom (No. 25); RHP Garrett Stallings (No. 26)
About the Crawdads
After losing or tying the first eight series of the season, the Crawdads (25-35)have won the last two – last week at Winston-Salem and the previous week at home vs. Asheville. Currently, both of those clubs, along with Hickory are at the bottom of the High-A East South Division. Despite losing two of the last three to Winston-Salem, the Crawdads won four of six in the series and have won 9 of 13 since June 27 … At or near the bottom of the league in hitting much of the season, the lineup has been a large part of the recent surge for Hickory. For the month of July, the Crawdads lead the league in slugging pct. (.517), OPS (.888) and runs scored, and the team is second in on-base percentage (.371). Miguel Aparicio and Blaine Crim have both been especially hot. Over the last 15 days, Aparicio tops High-A East in OPS (1.494), while Crim is third (1.328). Crim is hitting .417 and Aparicio is at .412, first and third respectively. Crim also leads in homers (6) and RBI (20). The top four run scorers over the last two weeks are all Crawdads, Jonathan Ornelas, Crim, Kellen Strahm and Aparicio. Joining that mix over the past weekend was Justin Foscue, the Rangers first-round pick in 2020. The Mississippi State product, out since June 1 with a rib contusion, homered in his first plate appearance on Sunday and finished with three hits …On the mound, Justin Slaten has showed signs of progress after a rough start. The Rangers third-round pick in 2019 saw his ERA balloon to 10.65 after a start on June 22. In his last two starts, Slaten has thrown 11 scoreless innings with nine baserunners allowed and struck out 15 … Cole Ragans had a rough outing at Sunday’s Future’s Game, as a part of the festivities at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver. The lefty allowed three of the four hitters he faced to reach, including a two-run homer. However, Ragans has been sharp much of the season for Hickory, with 54 Ks and 14 walks over 44.1 IP and sporting a 3.25 ERA … The Crawdads received left-handed reliever Josh Smith from Low-A Down East. A native of Saline, Michigan, Smith was the 25th round pick of the Rangers out of Grand Valley St. (Michigan) in 2018. With Down East, he allowed two earned runs over 22 innings (0.82 ERA) with 29 strikeouts and seven walks.
About the IronBirds
Aberdeen is on the second half of a two-week road trip. Last week, the IronBirds (33-26) split a six-game series against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive. This will be the first trip by Aberdeen to Hickory. Prior to the 2021 season, the IronBirds, named after Baltimore Orioles hall-of-fame shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr., were part of the New York-Penn League, a short-season A-ball league. Aberdeen took four of six from Hickory during an early-June series played in Maryland ...The IronBirds are currently second in the High-A East North Division, six games behind Hudson Valley (New York). However, much of their success has come against sub-.500 teams. Against teams with a winning record, the IronBirds are 9-15 … Aberdeen has a bit of a log jam at shortstop with three of the Orioles top 11 prospects stationed with the IronBirds. Jordan Westburg, a double play partner of Hickory’s Justin Foscue at Mississippi State, and the 30th overall draft pick by the Orioles in 2020, was promoted to Aberdeen on June 1. Gunnar Henderson, the second overall pick by the Orioles in 2019, followed Westburg to Aberdeen on June 22. The prospects have split time at third and short. Meanwhile, Adam Hall (2nd round, 2017) has also played short, along with second and centerfield. Of the three, Westburg has the hottest bat over the last two weeks. He leads the team with a .960 OPS and a .460 on-base pct. Hall has a .429 OBP in the same stretch … On the mound, Drew Rom has a 6-0 record with a 2.85 ERA in 11 starts. Garrett Stallings has shown extraordinary control with just six walks in 59 innings. As a team, the IronBirds tend to pitch to contact, as they are near the bottom of the league in strikeouts, but have issued the second fewest walks… Players with area ties: RHP Ryan Conroy (Elon), OF Charlie Harris (North Carolina), RHP Morgan McSweeney (Wake Forest), RHP Maurice Perkins (Leland, NC); RHP Garrett Stallings (Tennessee) … Second baseman Anthony Graffanino is the son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Tony Graffanino.