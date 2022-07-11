Crawdads to host Blue Rocks for 6 games; Delaware team has one of league's top pitching stafs

The Hickory Crawdads return home from a tough road trip to open a six-game homestand against the Wilmington, Delaware, Blue Rocks at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Schedule Tuesday, July 12, 7 p.m. (First Responder Appreciation Week, Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beer Tuesday, US Air Force Night)

Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m. (First Responder Appreciation Week, Kids Win Wednesday, Wine Wednesday, Shark Night)

Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m. (Couch Potatoes Alternate Jerseys, Thirsty Thursday, People’s Bank Thursday)

Friday, July 15, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, First Responder Appreciation Week, Couch Potatoes Alternate Jerseys)

Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m. (Chip/ Cookie Bowl Giveaway to first 1,000 fans, Couch Potatoes Alternate Jerseys)

Sunday, July 17, 6 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Conrad’s Birthday)

The series will feature one of the South Atlantic League’s top pitching staffs in Wilmington against the one of the better hitting teams in the league in the Crawdads.

With the start of the series, the Crawdads will play 18 of their next 21 games at home.

About the Crawdads

Hickory returns home to lick its wounds after losing five of six in Bowling Green, Kentucky, last week. The series loss was the first since mid-April. Both series losses this season have come against Bowling Green.

Hickory’s powerful offense did not appear to make the trip to Kentucky. Prior to a three-run homer by Cristian Inoa in Sunday’s ninth-inning loss, the Crawdads had scored in just three of the previous 44 innings. They were shut out twice and were scoreless through nine innings in Saturday's game before scoring four in the 10th inning to win their only game of the series. After leading the South Atlantic League in multiple offensive categories through June, Hickory hit .186 last week with nine extra-base hits in six games.

Larson Kindreich, who pitched the first six innings of Saturday’s combined no-hitter, has thrown well in the three starts since his promotion from Low-A. The lefty has allowed one earned run over 15 innings on four hits and seven walks, and has struck out 18. Reliever Theo McDowell, also a recent call up from Down East (Kinston), has allowed two base runners and struck out five over three relief outings.

About the Blue Rocks

Hickory is the second stop during a two-week stay in North Carolina for Wilmington. Last week, the Blue Rocks split a six-game series at Winston-Salem.

The prospects Hickory (Texas Rangers): OF Evan Carter (9), SS Luisangel Acuna (10), OF Aaron Zavala (11), RHP Ricky Vanasco (13), RHP TK Roby (14), LF Trevor Hauver (18), IF Thomas Saggese (26). Wilmington (Washington Nationals): LF Yasel Antuna (11), LHP Mitchell Parker (15), C Israel Pineda (24), CF Ricardo Mendez (25), SS Jordy Barley (27) Numbers are based on MLB.com rankings.

The Blue Rocks currently lead the SAL pitching with a 3.40 ERA, and, as a whole, the league is hitting .221 against them. They have allowed the fewest hits, runs and earned runs, and the second fewest homers – 47 in 78 games. However, the bullpen has had trouble holding leads. The Blue Rocks blown 21 of 39 save opportunities the season, the most in the SAL.

The Blue Rocks pitching has had to keep them in games, as the team has trouble generating offense. Out of 12 teams in the league, Wilmington is 10th or worse in runs scored, hits, home runs (48), batting average (.236), on base percentage (.320), slugging percentage (.348) and OPS (.668). Speed is a key for their success with 104 stolen bases, which is fourth in the SAL. Jordan Barley has 25 of them and Yasel Antuna has 20,

Players with area ties include RHP Garvin Alston of South Carolina-Aiken. Alston’s father, also named Garvin, was a former major league pitcher and pitching coach at Minnesota. Another player of note is Darren Baker, who is the son of current Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker.

Series history

The teams split a six-game series at Wilmington back in April. This will be the Blue Rocks first trip to Hickory and the first time a Nationals affiliate has played at Hickory since June 2019, when the Crawdads hosted the former Hagerstown Suns.