Crawdads see win streak Dash-ed on Sunday; Winston-Salem salvages 1 victory from 6-game series

Pummeled and bullied all week, the Winston-Salem Dash finally pushed back on Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Dash built a lead early and dodged rain and the Crawdads bats to defeat Hickory 10-8 in front of 1,120 fans on hand for the conclusion of the six-game South Atlantic League series.

Hickory (61-53 overall, 23-25 second half) saw its five-game win streak snapped and missed a chance to capture the team’s first sweep since July 2019, as well as to get to .500 in the second half.

It wasn’t due to a lack of effort.

The Crawdads trailed 9-1 in the fourth inning. The Dash (53-61, 20-28) continued to struggle with walks on Sunday afternoon and by the time closer Skylar Arias entered the game and pitched to Konner Piotto with one out in the ninth, the big lead had evaporated into a save situation.

Prior to the game, the Texas Rangers added pitcher Dane Acker to the Crawdads roster in order to make his first start at a full-season affiliate in over a year. Acquired by the Rangers as a part of a spring 2021 trade with the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander had made two starts with Low-A Down East before his season ended with a torn elbow ligament that required surgery.

Acker, who had made five appearances with the rookie league team in Arizona this season, struggled with control and command from the start. With one out, Alsander Womack picked up the first of his four walks on the afternoon. With Acker unable to find a groove with off-speed pitches, the Dash waited out the fastball and struck with a vengeance. Three straight pitches were smashed for hits. Tyler Osik’s double into the leftfield corner scored two runners. An RBI single by Keegan Fish followed. Osik capped the four-run first by scoring on a wild pitch.

Hickory got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Keyber Rodriguez singled in Thomas Saggese to get within 4-1.

Acker found a groove after a shaky first, eventually getting three quick outs in the third. He went on to complete two trips through the Dash’s order and left with a runner on and two outs in the fourth, giving way to Jesus Linarez.

Duke Ellis greeted the Crawdads reliever with a single setting up the key play of the inning. On a 2-2 count to Womack, Ellis and Jason Matthews pulled off a double steal with Matthews working around the tag of Cody Freeman at third to keep the inning alive. After Womack walked, Bryan Ramos singled in two runs before Luis Mieses capped the inning with a three-run homer to right to build a 9-1 lead. The nine runs equaled the total scored by Winston-Salem over the first five games of the series.

The game’s outcome seemed to be decided, especially with rain threatening the area throughout the afternoon. However, the Crawdads didn’t get the message and made it a ballgame with four runs in the sixth. Facing Wilber Perez, Saggese doubled to start the inning and went to third on Chris Seise’s single. Perez retired the next two hitters before Piotto brought both in with a double. Jayce Easley doubled to continue the hit parade and scored on Frainyer Chavez’s single to get the Crawdads within 9-5.

The momentum was halted one batter into the seventh when Osik greeted new reliever Spencer Mraz with a long homer to left.

Hickory threatened again in its half of the seventh inning against Luis Amaya but left the bases loaded. In the eighth inning, Easley walked and eventually scored on Angel Aponte’s grounder to second. In the ninth, Seise picked up his third hit with a single to left. One out later, Rodriguez tripled off the wall in center to bring in Seise.

With the tying run on deck, the Dash brought in Arias – the sixth pitcher of the day – to restore order. Arias traded a run for an out, as Piotto’s grounder brought in Rodriguez, then struck out Easley to end the game.

The two teams each had 12 hits with the Crawdads adding six walks and two hit batters. Even with the eight runs, Hickory missed several opportunities to add more and stranded 11 baserunners.

With the 5-1 series win, the Crawdads outscored Winston-Salem 50-19, hitting .319 for the week and receiving 37 walks in the six games. Hickory leads the SAL in runs scored and is tied with Asheville with a .266 average.

In giving up the runs early, Acker took the loss in his first decision with Hickory. Garret Schoenle (1-6) picked up the scorer’s decision win with two scoreless innings in the third and fourth. Arias earned his fourth save.

The Crawdads left after Sunday’s game for an overnight trip to Fishkill, New York, where they will begin a two-week road trip with a series starting Tuesday against the Hudson Valley Renegades. It will be the first game played by in New York in the team’s history.

The Crawdads return home on Tuesday, September 6 to start the final series of the season against the Rome (Georgia) Braves.