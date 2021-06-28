Crawdads preview: Hickory welcomes Asheville for 6 games

About the Crawdads

For the second six-game series in a row, the Crawdads had a chance to forge a split in the series. And for the second series in a row, the Crawdads bullpen gave away a late lead to drop to 4-2 in the series. Hickory, which has yet to win a six-game series in 2021, has lost four series in a row, going 7-17 in that stretch. Holding leads continues to be a problem for the team, as the Crawdads have blown 11 of 21 save opportunities. In games that are close late (after six innings), the ERA is 6.15. For the month of June, the Crawdads are next to last in the league in ERA (6.39), hits and runs allowed, walks surrendered, WHIP (1.54) and opponents batting avg. (.268). The Crawdads do lead High-A East in strikeouts with 262 in 24 games, with three pitchers in the top 10. One of those, Avery Weems (4th in strikeouts), combined to throw eight perfect innings before surrendering three home runs to Bowling Green on Saturday. Over the last month, Cole Ragans has a 2.21 ERA in four starts with 30 Ks, and opponents are hitting .145 against him. At the plate, the Crawdads have showed signs of coming out of a season-long funk. They scored nine in the season finale Sunday and have five homers in their last two games. Kellen Strahm (.947), Trey Hair (.931) and Jonathan Ornelas (.909) all are above .900 OPS over the last week.

About the Tourists

Asheville hits the road for the first time in a couple of weeks. The Tourists finished off a 7-5 homestand by winning four of six over Winston-Salem. They have played just 18 road games to this point and are 4-14. As poor as Hickory pitching has been in June, Asheville has been worse. The Tourists are last in everything this month, including an ERA at 6.54. Opponents are hitting .283 against Asheville this month. Part of the woe is due to playing in an extreme hitter-friendly park at home, but the Tourists are also last in the league in ERA on the road at 5.91. Asheville is often playing from behind, as its ERA over the first six innings is 7.15 with opponents hitting .293. On the surface, it would appear that Asheville can bash with the best of them. The Tourists lead the league in hitting (.255), slugging pct. (.458) and is second in OPS (.790) and homers. However, much of that is related to their home environment. Away from McCormick Field, the Tourists are last in batting avg. (.206), on-base pct. (.276) and OPS (.612). Only 15 of their 74 homers have come in other ballparks. Pitcher Michael Horrell is a product of Ledford High in Thomasville and attended Campbell. Leftfielder Matthew Barefoot also played collegiately at Campbell.