The Jersey Shore BlueClaws scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and the bullpen shut down the Hickory Crawdads for a 3-2 win Sunday afternoon at L.P. Stadium.

Jersey Shore (12-11 won four out of six games during the weeklong set with Hickory. Hickory fell to 12-13. The Crawdads travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky for a six-game series against the Hot Rods\

A day after swatting his first two homers of the season during Saturday night’s 13-1 win, Kendall Simmons added another in the second to get the BlueClaws on the board.

The Crawdads punched back in the third, when Angel Aponte singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Marcus Smith’s single.

Jersey Shore responded with the decisive runs in the fourth inning. With one out, Simmons’s hard single caromed off second baseman Keyber Rodriguez and into centerfield. Rodriguez left the game due to an injury. A hit batter and walk loaded the bases before Simmons scored on Casey Martin’s single. Arturo DeFreitas’ fly ball to right scored Rixon Wingrove to put Jersey Shore up 3-1.

Hickory scored its final run in the fifth inning, when Marcus Smith was hit by a pitch after two outs, then sprinted home on Yenci Pena’s double.

The Jersey Shore bullpen allowed one run on four hits and three walks, and struck out nine.

Alex Garbrick (3-0) took the win in relief with a scoreless third.