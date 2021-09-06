Crawdads host Drive in final homestand of the season, hoping to end 8-game losing streak

The Hickory Crawdads are hoping the comforts of home can end an eight-game losing streak as the team welcomes the Greenville Drive for a six-game series starting Tuesday.

About the Crawdads

The Crawdads return home after the team’s worst stretch of baseball in nearly a decade. Hickory went 2-10 during a 12-game trip to Greenville, S.C., and Bowling Green, Ky., including losing the last eight in a row. The stretch matches their longest losing streak as a Texas Rangers’ affiliate, equaling the eight in a row lost from May 14-20, 2012. Once as high as fourth place in the High-A East League’s South Division, Hickory is now in sixth in the seven-team division.

The team is also on pace for their worst record as a Rangers’ affiliate. The 2009 squad, the first year of the partnership, went 63-76 (.453). The Crawdads current record would be the worst season both in winning pct. (.428), as well as relative to .500.