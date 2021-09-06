Crawdads host Drive in final homestand of the season, hoping to end 8-game losing streak

The Hickory Crawdads are hoping the comforts of home can end an eight-game losing streak as the team welcomes the Greenville Drive for a six-game series starting Tuesday.
About the Crawdads
The Crawdads return home after the team’s worst stretch of baseball in nearly a decade. Hickory went 2-10 during a 12-game trip to Greenville, S.C., and Bowling Green, Ky., including losing the last eight in a row. The stretch matches their longest losing streak as a Texas Rangers’ affiliate, equaling the eight in a row lost from May 14-20, 2012. Once as high as fourth place in the High-A East League’s South Division, Hickory is now in sixth in the seven-team division.
The team is also on pace for their worst record as a Rangers’ affiliate. The 2009 squad, the first year of the partnership, went 63-76 (.453). The Crawdads current record would be the worst season both in winning pct. (.428), as well as relative to .500.
If there is anything that has defined the season, it is the inability to win tight games. The team has a 45-60 record despite having outscored opponents by 15 runs this season. The Crawdads are 2-8 in extra-inning games and 9-21 in one-run games. When games are late and close — defined as a game in which a team from the seventh inning on is tied, ahead by a run or has a potential game-tying batter on deck, the Crawdads ERA is 5.69, which is 11 out of 12 teams, and the opponent’s batting average is a league high .254.
Ezequiel Duran currently leads the High-A East in RBI (76), which is split between his time at Hudson Valley (N.Y.) in the Yankees system and Hickory. His 18 homers are five behind the league lead.
After this week, the Crawdads finish the season next with seven games at Rome, Ga., against the Braves.
About the Drive
After losing 5 of 7 to close out their home season, the Drive will finish the year with two weeks on the road. Greenville will be in Hickory for six games and ends the season with six games at Aberdeen, Md. They are comfortably in third place in the South Division, 12 games behind second-place Greensboro, 5.5 ahead of Rome.
One player to watch this week is 2B Nick Yorke, who was the Red Sox first-round pick in 2020. Promoted to Greenville in late August, the 19-year-old — in a league where the average position player is 23 — is hitting .405 with five extra-base hits in 11 games.
Yorke’s double-play partner, SS Christian Koss, has a 1.117 OPS over the last two weeks with four homers and nine extra-base hits in 13 games. Outfielder Tyler Dearden leads the team with 19 homers and is fourth in the league with 69 RBI.
Schedule
Tuesday, 7 p.m. (Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament, Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beers, Blood Drive)
Wednesday, 7 p.m. (One-hit Wonder Night, Wine Wednesday, Kids Win Wednesday)
Thursday, 7 p.m. (Throwback to the '00s Night, Thirsty Thursday)
Friday, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Llamas de Hickory)
Saturday, 7 p.m. (Salute to Troops, Ryan Succop Bobblehead Giveaway to first 1,000 fans)
Sunday, 3 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night, Road Grays Jersey Auction, Amazing Tyler’s Balancing Act, Church Bulletin Sunday, Little League Sunday)
Major League Prospects (MLB.com rankings)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B/ SS Ezequiel Duran (No. 7); 2B/ OF Trevor Hauver (No. 13); 1B Dustin Harris (No. 17); C David Garcia (No. 26); LHP Avery Weems (No. 29).
Greenville (Boston Red Sox): 2B Nick Yorke (No. 4); LHP Brandon Walter (No. 15); 3B Brandon Howlett (No. 28)