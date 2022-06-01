Crawdads fall to Tourists by 4-2 score

The Hickory Crawdads had more opportunities, but the Asheville Tourists took better advantage of the few they had and gained a 4-2 win in the series opener Tuesday night at McCormick Field.

Despite the loss to open a 12-game road trip over the next two weeks, the Crawdads (27-19) stayed within a half-game of the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods, who sit atop the South Atlantic League’s South Division for the first half at 27-18. However, the Crawdads were caught for second place by the Rome Braves (27-19), as they defeated the Hot Rods 6-0 in the first of their six-game series in Georgia.

The winner of the first half, which has 20 games left for all three teams, secures a spot in the playoffs to be held in September.

In Tuesday’s game, the Crawdads outhit the Tourists 9-7 and earned three walks to Asheville’s two. Hickory also stole four bases on the night to keep the pressure on the Tourists pitching staff. The Crawdads also went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven. Asheville went 1-for-2, but the one hit was the game’s decisive blast.

Scoreless after three, Hickory scored both runs in the fourth off starter Ernesto Jacquez.

Luisangel Acuna led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a groundball out. Christian Inoa singled in Acuna, moved to second on a walk to Keyber Rodriguez before scoring on Thomas Saggese’s single. Rodriguez went to third on a fly ball, but was stranded when Saggese was caught trying to steal second.

The Crawdads lead was short lived as Colin Barber cracked a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-2.

An error added an insurance run in the eighth. Chad Stevens walked with one out, and then moved to third when a pickoff throw from Eudrys Manon scooted away. Asheville cashed in the run with Will Wagner’s sacrifice fly.

A trio off Crawdads pitchers struck out 12 on the evening. Starter T.K. Roby struck out nine over 5.1 innings, but the three-run homer proved to be his downfall in the loss (2-5). Joe Corbett entered in the sixth and allowed just one baserunner and struck out three over 1.2 innings. Manon allowed the unearned run in the eighth while giving up a hit and a walk.

Jacquez (2-1) allowed just the two runs on six hits and struck out two over five innings for the victory. Jacob Coats struck out four over three scoreless innings before Danny Cody worked around a single in the ninth for his fourth save.

NOTES

The Texas Rangers announced a roster move for the Crawdads prior to Tuesday’s game. Left-handed reliever Juan Mejia was sent to the Rangers’ complex in Arizona and replaced by right-hander Leury Tejada, who was promoted from Low-A Down East in Kinston. Mejia appeared in 12 games (1 start) for Hickory and had no record with 13 strikeouts and six walks over 17.1 innings. Tejada was 1-1 with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks over 25 innings and posted a 5.40 ERA in 13 games in Kinston.