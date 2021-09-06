Crawdads fall to Hot Rods, run losing streak to eight

Jacson McGowan capped a big Sunday afternoon with a three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods to a 6-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The victory capped a six-game sweep by the High-A East League’s top team and inched Bowling Green (75-33) closer to wrapping up a playoff spot. The High-A East will have a championship series involving the best two teams in the league, regardless of division. Bowling Green leads its closest challenger, Hudson Valley (N.Y.), by 11 games with 12 to play.

Meanwhile, the Crawdads (45-60) suffered its first sweep of the season and lost the final eight of a 12-game road trip, during which they went 2-10. The eight-game losing streak equals the longest by the Crawdads as a Texas Rangers’ affiliate, matching a streak set by the Crawdads from May 14-20, 2012. The last Hickory team to lose more than eight straight was during the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliation, when the Crawdads lost 10 in a row from July 14-25, 2008.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the third when Roberto Alvarez singled in Erik Ostberg.