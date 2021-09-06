Crawdads fall to Hot Rods, run losing streak to eight

Jacson McGowan capped a big Sunday afternoon with a three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods to a 6-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The victory capped a six-game sweep by the High-A East League’s top team and inched Bowling Green (75-33) closer to wrapping up a playoff spot. The High-A East will have a championship series involving the best two teams in the league, regardless of division. Bowling Green leads its closest challenger, Hudson Valley (N.Y.), by 11 games with 12 to play.
Meanwhile, the Crawdads (45-60) suffered its first sweep of the season and lost the final eight of a 12-game road trip, during which they went 2-10. The eight-game losing streak equals the longest by the Crawdads as a Texas Rangers’ affiliate, matching a streak set by the Crawdads from May 14-20, 2012. The last Hickory team to lose more than eight straight was during the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliation, when the Crawdads lost 10 in a row from July 14-25, 2008.
Bowling Green started the scoring in the third when Roberto Alvarez singled in Erik Ostberg.
With the help of the Hot Rods, the Crawdads responded with three in the fourth to take the lead. After one out, Jake Guenther reached on an error by first baseman Ostberg. Pedro Gonzalez singled, but Taj Bradley struck out Jared Walker. Isaias Quiroz reached on a wild pitch on strike three to load the bases. Konner Piotto singled in a pair of runs before a walk to Frainyer Chavez reloaded the bases. Trey Crumbie was brought in for Bowling Green and walked Derwin Barreto to force in the third run.
But Hickory’s defense repaid the favor in the sixth, which allowed the Hot Rods to get even. With two outs and a man on, Jared Walker dropped a fly ball that allowed Jordan Qsar to extend the inning. McGowan cashed in with a two-run single.
The Crawdads missed a chance to retake the lead in the eighth when they loaded the bases with one out. However, Jose Lopez escaped after inducing Dustin Harris to hit into a double play.
McGowan then cracked his 17th homer of the season with two outs in the eighth to provide the game winner.
Hickory brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth, after Gonzalez and Walker each singled. But Ezequiel Zabaleta induced Isaias Quiroz to rap into the second double play in two innings to end the game. The double play ended a frustrating afternoon of missed opportunities for the Crawdads, as the team went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14.
Lopez (2-0) worked around a hit and walks to pick up the win in relief with Zabaleta getting his third save with the Hot Rods. Sean Chandler gave up McGowan’s homer in the eighth and was tagged with the loss (3-3).
Next up
The Crawdads return home to start their final home series of the season on Tuesday against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive at L.P. Frans Stadium. Bowling Green begins a series the same night at Winston-Salem against the Dash.