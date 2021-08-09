Crawdads fall to Grasshoppers by 8-7 score on Sunday

A ninth-inning rally by the Hickory Crawdads fell short Sunday afternoon, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers held on for an 8-7 win at First National Bank Field.

The Crawdads (38-45) outscored Greensboro 61-34 in the series, but Sunday’s victory enabled the Grasshoppers (52-32) to earn a split in the six-game series after earning wins in two of the last three games over the weekend.

In taking the series finale, Greensboro rallied twice and led 8-4 before Jake Guenther blasted a three-run homer in the ninth to get the Crawdads within one. However, Colin Selby struck out Dustin Harris and Frainyer Chavez to close out the game and earn his third save of the season.

Greensboro broke open the scoring in the first when Liover Peguero’s fly ball brought in Nick Gonzalez, who became the Crawdads' nemesis at the plate during the game. Justin Foscue swatted his 14th homer of the season in the third to put Hickory ahead 2-1, but Gonzalez’s solo homer got the Grasshoppers even in the bottom of the inning.

Isaias Quiroz’s RBI single in the fourth and Guenther’s sacrifice fly in the fifth put Hickory ahead 4-2. Andres Alvarez answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth before the Grasshoppers exploded for five in runs in the sixth.