Crawdads fall to Grasshoppers by 8-7 score on Sunday

A ninth-inning rally by the Hickory Crawdads fell short Sunday afternoon, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers held on for an 8-7 win at First National Bank Field.
The Crawdads (38-45) outscored Greensboro 61-34 in the series, but Sunday’s victory enabled the Grasshoppers (52-32) to earn a split in the six-game series after earning wins in two of the last three games over the weekend.
In taking the series finale, Greensboro rallied twice and led 8-4 before Jake Guenther blasted a three-run homer in the ninth to get the Crawdads within one. However, Colin Selby struck out Dustin Harris and Frainyer Chavez to close out the game and earn his third save of the season.
Greensboro broke open the scoring in the first when Liover Peguero’s fly ball brought in Nick Gonzalez, who became the Crawdads' nemesis at the plate during the game. Justin Foscue swatted his 14th homer of the season in the third to put Hickory ahead 2-1, but Gonzalez’s solo homer got the Grasshoppers even in the bottom of the inning.
Isaias Quiroz’s RBI single in the fourth and Guenther’s sacrifice fly in the fifth put Hickory ahead 4-2. Andres Alvarez answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth before the Grasshoppers exploded for five in runs in the sixth.
Facing reliever Justin Marsden, Blake Sabol tripled to lead off the inning and scored on Will Matthiessen’s single. Marsden struck out the next two hitters but ran into control problems, as he hit Eli Wilson and walked Jonah Davis to load the bases. That set up the key play of the game, which came on a grand slam by Gonzalez for his ninth homer of the year.
While homers accounted for five of Hickory’s seven runs, the Crawdads missed chances to add to their run totals, as they stranded 10 on the day while going 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Marsden took the loss for Hickory and dropped to 1-2 on the year. Michell Miliano (1-0) allowed a run over two innings of relief and became the pitcher of record when the Grasshoppers took the lead in the sixth.
The Crawdads begin a two-week home stand on Tuesday with the first of six games this week against the Rome (Ga.) Braves at L.P. Frans Stadium.