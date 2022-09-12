Crawdads fall to Braves in season finale; Rome tops Hickory 4-2

The Rome (Georgia) Braves and Hickory Crawdads closed out the 2022 South Atlantic League season Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium. For the Crawdads it was the end of a frustrating second half, while Rome used the game to prepare for the postseason.

The Braves hit a pair of home runs early on the way to a 4-2 win over the Crawdads in front of 1,503 fans coming to bid the Hickory team farewell.

With a playoff spot clinched Friday night, followed by a rainout on Saturday, the Braves (74-54 overall, 38-24 second half) used the game to get a bevy of pitchers work as they prepare to start the first round of the playoff at home on Tuesday against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods in a best-of-three series. Rome used eight pitchers during the afternoon matinee with only Rolando Alesandro throwing two innings.

For both sides, the lineups attacked early and often with the urgency to finish the final regular season game. A quartet of Hickory pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts, while the Crawdads lineup saw only 73 pitches through the first six innings.

Rome broke the scoreless tie in the second as Adam Zebrowski hit his first home run with the Braves. It was a towering shot to left center that brushed into the trees beyond the fence.

Hickory (66-65, 28-37) manufactured the tying run in the bottom of the second, when Angel Aponte singled, stole second and third before scoring on Chris Seise’s grounder to second.

But the Braves big bats, which hit three grand slams during the series, came alive again in the third, as Tyler Tolve cleared the 32-foot high set of billboards in right for a three-run homer. It was his 12th of the year.

Hickory added one more run in the seventh, when Konner Piotto doubled after two outs and scored on a single into shallow right by Keyber Rodriguez.

Hickory nearly tied the game with two outs in the ninth. With two on, Griffin Cheney hit a sinking liner into left, but Brandon Parker was able to make a do-or-die sliding catch for the final out of the season.

Despite the slow start, Hickory finished the game with 11 hits, but went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left ten on base. Aponte and Rodriguez each had two hits, as did Zion Bannister, who entered the game in the sixth.

Dane Acker (0-3) allowed all four runs over 2.1 innings and took the loss. Ryan Garcia pitched well in his home debut for the Crawdads after a late-season promotion. The right hander struck out six over five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks.

Alesandro (1-0) was the pitcher of record for Rome when Tolve hit the go-ahead homer in the third and received the win.