Crawdads fall on Sunday as Red Sox prospects shine

A pair of top prospects from the Boston Red Sox had big afternoons for High-A affiliate Greenville (S.C.), as the Drive pushed past the Hickory Crawdads 8-3 in front of 3.601 fans at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville.

The victory sewed up a series win for the Drive (55-46), as they took four of six during the weeklong High-A East League series. They also lead the season series 11-7 with six more games to play at L.P. Frans Stadium. That series is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 7.

Before that series, Hickory (45-54) will play a six-game series at Bowling Green, Kentucky against the Hot Rods, starting this Tuesday. Greenville wraps up its home season this week with a series against the Asheville Tourists, also scheduled to start Tuesday.

Drive second baseman Nick Yorke, the Red Sox first-round pick in 2020 and currently Boston’s fourth-ranked prospect by MLB.com, led the offense from the top of the order. The 19-year-old went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, three runs scored and two RBI on the afternoon.

Hickory took a 2-0 lead in the second when Frainyer Chavez singled in David Garcia and Jake Guenther. The Drive cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning when a throwing error with two outs by second baseman Trevor Hauver allowed Stephen Scott to score from third.