Crawdads fall on Sunday as Red Sox prospects shine
Crawdads fall on Sunday as Red Sox prospects shine

A pair of top prospects from the Boston Red Sox had big afternoons for High-A affiliate Greenville (S.C.), as the Drive pushed past the Hickory Crawdads 8-3 in front of 3.601 fans at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville.

The victory sewed up a series win for the Drive (55-46), as they took four of six during the weeklong High-A East League series. They also lead the season series 11-7 with six more games to play at L.P. Frans Stadium. That series is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 7.

Before that series, Hickory (45-54) will play a six-game series at Bowling Green, Kentucky against the Hot Rods, starting this Tuesday. Greenville wraps up its home season this week with a series against the Asheville Tourists, also scheduled to start Tuesday.

Drive second baseman Nick Yorke, the Red Sox first-round pick in 2020 and currently Boston’s fourth-ranked prospect by MLB.com, led the offense from the top of the order. The 19-year-old went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, three runs scored and two RBI on the afternoon.

Hickory took a 2-0 lead in the second when Frainyer Chavez singled in David Garcia and Jake Guenther. The Drive cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning when a throwing error with two outs by second baseman Trevor Hauver allowed Stephen Scott to score from third.

Back-to-back doubles from Yorke and Christian Koss (3-for-5) got the Drive even. One inning later, Yorke’s second double brought in Will Dalton to put the Drive ahead for good. Yorke scored in the same inning on a hit from Tyler Dearden.

That proved to be enough for Drive starter Jay Groome, the Red Sox No. 8 prospect. The southpaw struck out eight over six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk. After starting the season 0-6, Groome improved to 3-8 with the victory.

Hauver’s sixth homer with the Crawdads cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth. However, Joe Davis clubbed a solo homer (8th) in the seventh. Yorke added his second with the Drive in the eighth and Brandon Howlett added a two-run homer (14th) to close out the scoring.

A trio of Drive relievers, Brendan Cellucci, Oddanier Mosqueda and Jacob Wallace, combined to retire all nine Hickory hitters over the final three innings, striking out six.

Adam McKillican, who joined the Crawdads this week from the Arizona Complex League, took the loss (0-1) after allowing the go-ahead runs in the fourth. Guenther had three hits and Chavez added two more for the Crawdads, who finished with eight hits.

Did You Know?

The Crawdads announced Sunday that the Texas Rangers placed pitchers Joe Corbett and Grant Wolfram on the 7-day injured list. Wolfram was scheduled to make the start for Hickory on Sunday. The nature of the injuries was not disclosed. Joining the Crawdads is right hander Nick Yoder, in a promotion from Low-A Down East. The native of Blackwood, N.J. was the 34th round pick by the Rangers in 2019 out of Rowan Univ. (N.J.). Yoder was 2-0 at Down East with an 8.02 ERA in 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts and 12 walks.

