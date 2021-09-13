Crawdads fall again; final homestand of the season unkind to Hickory

The streak, unfortunately for Hickory, lives on.
Christian Koss hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to send the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive to a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon in front of 1,229 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium and spoil the home-season finale.
The victory completed a sweep of the six-game series for the Drive (63-51). Hickory lost its 14th game in a row.
The defeat continued a frustrating season for the team. The win by Greenville was the third of the series to occur in the team’s final plate appearance. In another game this week, the Crawdads saw the tying run thrown out at the plate in the eighth inning. The overall record of 45-66 comes despite being outscored by just nine runs this season. The loss dropped the Crawdads to 9-22 in one-run games.
As has been a problem all week, the Crawdads were unable to get a hit in key situations. On Sunday, Hickory had 15 base runners and 13 hits. But the Crawdads hit into two double plays and had a runner thrown out at third. During the afternoon, Hickory went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Over the six games vs. Greenville, the Crawdads went 14-for-62 (.226) with runners in scoring position and stranded 55 runners.
Down 1-0 in the fourth after the Drive scored on a wild pitch, the Crawdads responded by putting the first three batters on base with consecutive singles. However, Hickory settled for one run when Konner Piotto bounced into a double play, which scored Jake Guenther from third.
A stellar defensive play cost the Crawdads a run in the seventh, when left fielder Tyler Dearden made a leaping catch of a line drive by David Garcia to strand a runner at second.
Dearden continued his weeklong assault on Hickory pitching with his fifth homer of the series, a two-run blast in the fifth that put the Drive ahead 3-1. The homer put Dearden into a tie with Rome’s (Ga.) Jesse Franklin for the High-A East League lead with 24, and tied Hickory’s Ezequiel Duran for the RBI lead at 79.
The Crawdads got even in the eighth against reliever Brendan Cellucci. Dustin Harris and Guenther (3-for-4) each singled. Trevor Hauver followed with another single to left with Harris scoring after Dearden misplayed the ball. Guenther also moved to third on the miscue, and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Pedro Gonzalez. One out later, Derwin Barreto slapped a single, but Cellucci got Jember Gutierrez to roll out to short to end the rally.
The inability for Hickory to provide a shutdown inning after scoring greatly hampered the team this week. In 11 of the last 18 innings the team scored in the series, Greenville responded in the next half-inning. After the Crawdads got even in the eighth, Koss swatted his 15th home run of the season for the game winner.
Frainyer Chavez started the ninth with a single to right, but he was quickly erased on a double play and Harris flew out to center to end the game.
Despite giving up the tying runs in the eighth, Cellucci received credit for the win (1-3). Oddanier Mosqueda picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth. Juan Mejia surrendered the homer in the ninth to get the loss (1-2).
The Crawdads start the final series of the year Tuesday in Rome against the Braves.