Crawdads fall again; final homestand of the season unkind to Hickory

The streak, unfortunately for Hickory, lives on.

Christian Koss hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to send the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive to a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon in front of 1,229 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium and spoil the home-season finale.

The victory completed a sweep of the six-game series for the Drive (63-51). Hickory lost its 14th game in a row.

The defeat continued a frustrating season for the team. The win by Greenville was the third of the series to occur in the team’s final plate appearance. In another game this week, the Crawdads saw the tying run thrown out at the plate in the eighth inning. The overall record of 45-66 comes despite being outscored by just nine runs this season. The loss dropped the Crawdads to 9-22 in one-run games.

As has been a problem all week, the Crawdads were unable to get a hit in key situations. On Sunday, Hickory had 15 base runners and 13 hits. But the Crawdads hit into two double plays and had a runner thrown out at third. During the afternoon, Hickory went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Over the six games vs. Greenville, the Crawdads went 14-for-62 (.226) with runners in scoring position and stranded 55 runners.