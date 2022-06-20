Crawdads fall 3-1 on Sunday; Greenville uses homers to top Hickory

The Greenville (S.C.) Drive continued to play playoff spoiler over the weekend. After a loss Sunday, the Hickory Crawdads will now hope the Drive can spoil someone else’s chances

The Drive powered up early and made the runs stand up for a 3-1 victory over Hickory in front of 1,218 fans attending the South Atlantic League contest at L.P. Frans Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The loss, combined with a 7-5 win by Bowling Green (Ky.) over Winston-Salem, has put Hickory on the edge of elimination for the first-half South Division title and a guaranteed playoff spot in September. The Crawdads (36-27) now trail the Hot Rods (38-24) by 2.5 games with three to play.

After a league-wide day off Monday, the Crawdads will travel to Georgia to face the Rome Braves for a six-game series, of which the first three will conclude the first half-season on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bowling Green will travel to Greenville to face the Drive. A win by the Hot Rods or a loss by Hickory will clinch the title for Bowling Green. Hickory remains a game ahead of Rome for second place in the division.

The Drive (26-37), which were six outs from losing on Saturday before they rallied from a 4-1 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings, finished with a split in the six-game series while winning three of the last four.

The Drive lead the Sally League in home runs. The power was on display Sunday, staking Greenville to an early lead. Alex Binelas hit his 13th homer of the season to start the second inning, taking a 2-0 changeup from Mason Englert out to left center.

One inning later, Nick Decker hooked a 2-1 fastball just inside the foul pole in right for his fifth homer of the season.

In the fourth, Matthew Lugo steered a groundball just inside the bag at third for a double. Englert’s wild pitch moved Lugo to third from where he scored on a grounder to second by Binelas to complete the Drive’s scoring.

Englert (2-2) completed six innings for Hickory, allowing the three runs on five hits and struck out eight. He took the loss.

The Crawdads bats had a lackluster afternoon against Wyatt Olds, who entered the game with a 7.06 ERA over his previous 47.2 innings. Olds, who was the seventh-round pick by the Boston Red Sox last summer out of Oklahoma, cruised through much of his start, which lasted one out into the sixth.

The Crawdads got their only run against him in the fifth inning. After two outs, Chris Seise walked and then circled the bases when Randy Florentino flared a fly ball that dropped into shallow left for a double. Olds (1-5) recovered to strike out Jake Guenther to escape further damage and notched his first pro win.

The Crawdads did bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning against closer Cody Scroggins. The Crawdads started with a single by Luisangel Acuna and a walk by Trevor Hauver. Scroggins settled down to get Evan Carter to fly out to right, then struck out Keyber Rodriguez before getting Seise to hit into a force play to end the game. Scroggins picked up his fifth save of the season.

The Crawdads next home game is Tuesday, June 28, when they will open a six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers.