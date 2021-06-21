Crawdads face Hot Rods in 6-game homestand

About the Crawdads

Hickory limps home after losing four of six at Greenville, South Carolina this past week, but it’s a series the Crawdads feel like they should have won. In game two on Wednesday, they entered the ninth ahead 5-0, only to watch Greenville score six to win it. In the finale on Sunday, Hickory had leads of 2-0, 4-2, 7-6 and 8-7, but lost. The Drive got even with a run in the ninth and scored twice in the 10th to earn their second walk-off win of the series. Dating back to June 12, five of the last six losses have come in the opposition’s final turn at the plate, three in extra innings. The Crawdads have just eight saves in 18 opportunities. The Crawdads starters have pitched well of late. Cole Ragans has a 1.76 ERA in June with 25 Ks and 4 walks in 15.1 innings. Avery Weems threw five perfect innings in his last start. Grant Wolfram has struck out 23 and walked four over 13.2 innings this month with a 1.98 ERA, and Cody Bradford has 23 Ks over 15.2 innings to go with a 2.30 ERA. Zak Kent, who was roughed up in his starting debut nearly two weeks ago, came back to pitch five scoreless innings and struck out eight. At the plate, the Crawdads are still at or near the bottom in most offensive categories, but individual members have started to show some life. Frainyer Chavez went 9-for-23 (.391) last week and Greenville and Jake Guenther went 7-for-20. The Crawdads also received help in the past week when the Rangers signed two independent league players and assigned them to Hickory. One of them, Trey Hair, who was playing with Sussex County (N.J.) in the Frontier League, joined the Crawdads on the trip and hit five doubles in four games. Jared Walker came from Sioux City, Iowa in the American Association and joined the team on Sunday. However, the signings may give a glimpse that 2020 first-round pick Justin Foscue may not return in the near future. The Crawdads starting second baseman went onto the injured list earlier this month with a rib contusion. His status at this point is unknown.