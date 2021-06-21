Crawdads face Hot Rods in 6-game homestand

The Hickory Crawdads will host the Bowling Green Hot Rods in minor-league baseball action this week at L.P. Frans stadium.
Here’s a look at the schedule and the teams.
BOWLING GREEN (Kentucky) HOT RODS (27-13) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (15-27)
Schedule
Tuesday, June 22, 7 p.m. ($2 Craft Beers, Dollar Dog Tuesday)
Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m. (Outer Banks Night, Wine Wednesday, Kids Win Wednesday)
Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m. (Couch Potatoes Weekend, Thirsty Thursday)
Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. (Couch Potatoes Weekend, Fireworks Friday, Catawba Science Center Night)
Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m. (Couch Potatoes Weekend, Couch Potato Bank Giveaway)
Sunday, June 27, 3 p.m. (Women in Sports Day, Church Bulletin Sunday, Little League Sunday)
Major League Prospects (MLB.com rankings)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): C David Garcia (No. 13); RHP; UT Jonathan Ornelas (No. 22); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 25); LHP Avery Weems (No. 30).
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay Rays): SS Greg Jones (No. 7); C Blake Hunt (No. 16); IF Pedro Martinez (No. 27); LHP John Doxakis (No. 28)
About the Crawdads
Hickory limps home after losing four of six at Greenville, South Carolina this past week, but it’s a series the Crawdads feel like they should have won. In game two on Wednesday, they entered the ninth ahead 5-0, only to watch Greenville score six to win it. In the finale on Sunday, Hickory had leads of 2-0, 4-2, 7-6 and 8-7, but lost. The Drive got even with a run in the ninth and scored twice in the 10th to earn their second walk-off win of the series. Dating back to June 12, five of the last six losses have come in the opposition’s final turn at the plate, three in extra innings. The Crawdads have just eight saves in 18 opportunities. The Crawdads starters have pitched well of late. Cole Ragans has a 1.76 ERA in June with 25 Ks and 4 walks in 15.1 innings. Avery Weems threw five perfect innings in his last start. Grant Wolfram has struck out 23 and walked four over 13.2 innings this month with a 1.98 ERA, and Cody Bradford has 23 Ks over 15.2 innings to go with a 2.30 ERA. Zak Kent, who was roughed up in his starting debut nearly two weeks ago, came back to pitch five scoreless innings and struck out eight. At the plate, the Crawdads are still at or near the bottom in most offensive categories, but individual members have started to show some life. Frainyer Chavez went 9-for-23 (.391) last week and Greenville and Jake Guenther went 7-for-20. The Crawdads also received help in the past week when the Rangers signed two independent league players and assigned them to Hickory. One of them, Trey Hair, who was playing with Sussex County (N.J.) in the Frontier League, joined the Crawdads on the trip and hit five doubles in four games. Jared Walker came from Sioux City, Iowa in the American Association and joined the team on Sunday. However, the signings may give a glimpse that 2020 first-round pick Justin Foscue may not return in the near future. The Crawdads starting second baseman went onto the injured list earlier this month with a rib contusion. His status at this point is unknown.
About the Hot Rods
Although this is the first visit to L.P. Frans by the Hot Rods in the High-A East League, it is not the franchise’s first visit. After the team relocated from Columbus, Georgia. for the 2009 South Atlantic League season, the first four games in the history of the Hot Rods were played in Hickory. Bowling Green won the first game, then lost the next three, which included the last no-hitter by Hickory at L.P. Frans. That feat was shared by current Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez, another future major leaguer Fabio Castillo, as well as Tyler Tufts. Bowling Green spent the last 10 seasons as a low-A affiliate in the Midwest League, then shifted to the current league for this year. The Hot Rods currently own the High-A East’s best record. In the midst of a two-week road trip, Bowling Green won three of four during a rain-shortened series against the Rome (Ga.) Braves. Overall, the Hot Rods have won eight of nine, and 13 of 15. As an offense, Bowling Green is a free-swinging group. The Hot Rods lead the league in strikeouts, but also lead in homers (66), slugging pct. (.445) and OPS (.793). They are also second in runs, walks, hits and batting avg. (.245). Leading the way is LF Ruben Cardenas (.368) and 1B Devlin Granberg (.326), who are first and third in batting avg. Along with Niko Hulsizer and Jordan Qsar, the quartet are in the top six in on-base percentage with Cardenas (1.082) and Hulsizer (1.076) 1-2 in OPS. On the mound, Bowling Green is fourth in ERA (3.85), but first in WHIP (1.11). As a group, the Hot Rods can be homer prone, giving up 51 in 40 games, which is third in the league. They are led by Jayden Murray, who is a 5-0 with a 1.67 ERA (2nd in High-A East) over eight starts. Of area interest, SS Greg Jones is a product of Cary High and became the initial first-round pick from UNC Wilmington when the Rays picked him in 2019. 1B Evan Edwards played at Southern Guilford and NC State.