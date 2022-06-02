Crawdads even series, top Tourists 15-7 in Asheville

Patience paid off for the Hickory Crawdads as the visitors evened the current six-game series with the Asheville Tourists by virtue of a 15-7 win Wednesday night at McCormick Field.

The 15 runs equaled a season high for the Crawdads (28-19), but much of the run production came courtesy of the Tourists (18-28), who walked 14 batters on the night which led to eight runs.

Aaron Zavala, the South Atlantic League leader in walks, earned three in the game, as did Luisangel Acuna. Cody Freeman, Trevor Hauver and Randy Florentino each received two free passes.

Hickory waited out Asheville starter Cole McDonald (0-2) for five walks in the first before he left after retiring just one batter.

In fact, the Crawdads took a 6-0 lead in the first with just one batted ball leaving the infield – that on a fly out to center. Overall in the opening inning Hickory had two infield hits and profited from six walks, two passed balls and a wild pitch.

A fielder’s choice gained the Tourists a run in the first, but Hickory got it back in the fourth through an RBI double from Cristian Inoa that scored Evan Carter.

Asheville got back within 7-4 in the fourth as Quincy Hamilton tripled in a run and later scored on J.C. Correa’s two-run homer (4th).

However, the Crawdads amped up the long ball to score seven straight and put the game away. Cody Freeman hit a two-run blast in the sixth, his seventh of the season. In the seventh, Asheville walked the bases loaded before Trever Hauver clubbed a grand slam for his sixth homer.

Hickory took its biggest lead of the game in the eighth. Freeman walked and Chris Seise doubled before Angel Aponte singled in Freeman. Florentino’s sacrifice fly brought in Seise to make it 15-4.

J.C. Correa singled in a run for Asheville in the eighth before Michael Sandle and Zach Daniels each had RBI singles in the ninth to create the final score.

Five different hurlers threw for Hickory, starting with Ricky Vanasco, who gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over four innings. Destin Dotson did not allow a run over 1.2 innings of relief despite giving up two walks and two hits.

Triston Polley (5-2) received the scorer’s decision victory by retiring all four batters he faced. Leury Tejada gave up the run in the eighth in his Crawdads debut. Michael Brewer allowed the two runs in the ninth.

The victory enabled the Crawdads to keep pace with the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods (28-18) as they defeated the Rome Braves 4-1 in Georgia. The Hot Rods remain a half-game ahead of the Crawdads atop the South Division standings of the South Atlantic League.

However, Hickory moved a game up on Rome (27-20) for second place. All three teams have 19 games left in the first half with the division winner receiving a postseason berth.