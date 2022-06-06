Crawdads drop 21 on Tourists; remain 1.5 games back of first place Bowling Green

Four days after the Hickory Crawdads equaled a season high with 15 runs in a game, the team upped the ante for an all-time performance. The Crawdads scored in six straight innings, including eight in the eighth, and blasted the host Asheville Tourists 21-6 in front of 2,212 fans at McCormick Field for the South Atlantic League Sunday matinee.

The 21 runs scored by Hickory equals the most in a game by the Crawdads, which also happened at Asheville on May 12, 2004. It is the second season in a row a Crawdads scored 20 in a game.

Of more importance, the Crawdads (30-21) kept pace with the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods (31-19) in the first-half, South division chase for a playoff berth. The Hot Rods kept a 1½-game lead atop the standings over the Crawdads after a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Rome Braves in Georgia. Both Bowling Green and Hickory had an off day for travel on Monday before opening a six-game series against each other on Tuesday in Kentucky.

Hickory’s win on Sunday forged a split of the six-game series at Asheville and continued a streak in which the Crawdads have won or tied seven straight series, dating back to mid-April, when the Hot Rods took five out of six games from the Crawdads.

The Crawdads compiled 17 hits — eight for extra bases — in the victory with all nine starters plus a pinch-hitter getting at least one hit and scoring a run. All nine starters also had at least one RBI, led by Thomas Saggese. The Crawdads’ second baseman had a big afternoon by going 3-for-6 with three steals and six RBI, four coming on a grand slam in the eighth inning. Jake Guenther also had a three-run homer during the eighth. Cristian Inoa had three doubles, walked twice and scored four runs.

The Tourists (20-30) also played a part in the rout by issuing 11 walks, committing two errors, allowing two passed balls and tossing two wild pitches. It was the second game this week the Crawdads received 10 or more walks, as they picked up 14 during Hickory’s 15-7 win last Wednesday.

Asheville broke through on the scoreboard in the second, when Colin Barber (11-for-21 in the series) hit his fifth homer of the season, the fourth against Hickory in the series.

Trevor Hauver gave Hickory the lead for good with a two-run homer in the third, followed by Inoa’s first double and Saggese’s single.

The Crawdads sent six pitchers to the mound with Mason Englert throwing the first 4 1/3 innings before leaving with 90 pitches.

Triston Polley (6-2) picked up the scorers’ decision victory, as he allowed a run in the eighth. Eudrys Manon and Destin Dotson each allowed a run during their short stints on the mound. Marc Church closed out the game with strikeouts during a scoreless ninth.