Crawdads crank out win over Drive; Hickory scores 12 in series finale on Sunday

The only thing constant for a minor league team is change. That has certainly been true for the Hickory Crawdads over the past week. Entering the series against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive last week, the Crawdads hitters were the hottest team in the High-A East League in July. Injuries took away two key components of the lineup, but a series of trades by the Texas Rangers, the Crawdads major league parent club, changed a third of the lineup and added a pitcher.
The four played together for the first time Sunday afternoon and made a large contribution to the team in a 12-7 win over visiting Greenville in front of 927 fans.
The win in the series finale was the second in a row by Hickory and forged a split over the six games played. The series split continued a streak of five series during which the Crawdads (35-42) have won or tied a six-game series. The team began the season by tying or losing the first eight.
Much of that good fortune has been a product of the Hickory lineup in July, which led the league in runs scored, hits, batting average (.292), on-base percentage (.377), slugging pct. (.524) and OPS (.900), and was second in homers (49), as well as the second fewest strikeouts.
During much of the series, the Crawdads were without outfielders Kellen Strahm (shoulder) and Miguel Aparicio (ankle), which left the team with a pair of games during which they had no reserve position players. However, help came via the Rangers, as infielders Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Trever Hauver were assigned to the Crawdads after a trade with the New York Yankees.
In the three games since joining the team on Friday, Duran, Smith and Hauver have reached base 20 times in 41 plate appearances with 14 hits, including 5 doubles, scored 8 runs and knocked in 11. Overall, the Crawdads closed out the final three games with 27 runs on 40 hits. On Sunday, the trio put up eight of the team’s 16 hits, including three doubles, knocked in six and scored four runs.
Hickory never trailed in Sunday’s game and was the aggressors from the start. Facing starter Grant Gambrell (1-6), Smith and Duran (each 3-for-6) had back-to-back doubles to start the first with Smith scoring. One out later, Blaine Crim singled Duran to third from where he scored when Hauver reached on an error at second. Ornelas (3-for-5) singled to load the bases before Jake Guenther completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right that scored Crim to make it 3-0.
The Crawdads doubled the score in the third. With one out, Ornelas and Guenther ignited the rally with singles and Frainyer Chavez was hit by a pitch. After Isaias Quiroz struck out, Smith singled in Ornelas and Duran brought in two more with a hit.
Hickory starter Grant Wolfram had a rough afternoon with his fastball command (4 IP, 5 BB) and it finally cost him in the fourth. A walk to Brandon Howlett and a single by Joe Davis started things. They remained at first and second until two were out before Jaxx Groshans cleared the bases with a three-run blast, his first since joining Greenville in early July.
The fourth new Crawdads player, pitcher Kevin Gowdy, made his debut in the fifth after coming to the team in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a rough start, as Joe Davis continued to torment Hickory pitching with his third homer of the week, which brought the Drive within 6-5.
However, the Crawdads offense returned fire in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Smith lasered a line drive off the wall in right for a double. One out later, Justin Foscue doubled off the glove of leftfielder Tyler Dearden, who had initially made the catch in a diving attempt. Crim followed with his 20th homer of the season to put Hickory up 9-5.
Chavez and Duran added RBI singles in the sixth before the Crawdads completed their scoring in the seventh when a bases loaded walk to Chavez forced in Hauver, who had singled.
Groshan tripled in a run in the eighth and Dearden hit his 14th homer of the season in the ninth to provide the final margin.
Gowdy pitched the final five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, to get the win (5-5).
Both teams are beginning six-game series on Tuesday. The Crawdads travel to Greensboro, while the Drive return home to face the Rome (Ga.) Braves, who will travel to Hickory the following week.