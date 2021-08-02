Crawdads crank out win over Drive; Hickory scores 12 in series finale on Sunday

The only thing constant for a minor league team is change. That has certainly been true for the Hickory Crawdads over the past week. Entering the series against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive last week, the Crawdads hitters were the hottest team in the High-A East League in July. Injuries took away two key components of the lineup, but a series of trades by the Texas Rangers, the Crawdads major league parent club, changed a third of the lineup and added a pitcher.

The four played together for the first time Sunday afternoon and made a large contribution to the team in a 12-7 win over visiting Greenville in front of 927 fans.

The win in the series finale was the second in a row by Hickory and forged a split over the six games played. The series split continued a streak of five series during which the Crawdads (35-42) have won or tied a six-game series. The team began the season by tying or losing the first eight.

Much of that good fortune has been a product of the Hickory lineup in July, which led the league in runs scored, hits, batting average (.292), on-base percentage (.377), slugging pct. (.524) and OPS (.900), and was second in homers (49), as well as the second fewest strikeouts.