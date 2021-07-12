Crawdads Corner: Pitcher represented Hickory in Futures Game as part of All-Star festivities

This past weekend Justin Foscue, the 2020 first round pick of the Texas Rangers, rejoined the team in Winston-Salem after missing the last seven weeks due to injury. He didn’t waste any time, slugging a home run in his first at bat back and collecting a double and a single to finish a triple shy of the cycle. The team has several other top prospects still on the roster: catcher David Garcia (#13), infielder Jonathan Ornelas (#22), right hander Justin Slaten (#25), and Lefty Avery Weems (#30). With the draft taking place on Sunday evening, they might soon be joined by several more either from the draft itself, or in a ripple effect as players are promoted from the Down East team.

The Crawdads have also mixed things up in the late innings, relying on position players to eat the late innings of games on four occasions. The results were to be expected, with two of the four giving up runs in their appearances but Trey Hair managed to record a strikeout in his 1.2 innings. He even hit for himself in between his two innings and clobbered a home run, possibly becoming the first Crawdads pitcher to ever hit a home run. Our records can’t confirm that, but in a designated hitter league, if Hair is not the only pitcher to homer, he is one of very few to do so.

The team will kick off the second half at home this Tuesday night as the Aberdeen IronBirds come to town for the first time ever. The homestand will run through Sunday evening. We hope to see you out at the Frans again before we wrap up on September 12.

Ashley Salinas is director of marketing, communications and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads.