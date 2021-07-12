Crawdads Corner: Pitcher represented Hickory in Futures Game as part of All-Star festivities

Sunday marked the halfway point in the season for the Hickory Crawdads. That means we have 30 games in Hickory and 30 more on the road. The Crawdads have been one of the hottest teams in the league as of late and this week we wanted to spotlight some of the performances by ‘Dads players so far this season.
Blaine Crim has been an offensive standout. His 45 RBIs are tied for second most in the High-A East League, his 105 total bases are fourth, and his 59 hits are sixth in the league. He also leads the team in home runs (12), batting average (.278), and is tied with Pedro Gonzalez for most doubles (10). Crim is also riding a 12-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the league. Other Crawdads on the league leaderboard include: Strahm for On Base Percentage (5th with a .391 percentage) and Jonathan Ornelas for runs scored (tied for second with 41 runs).
Cole Ragans has been the ace of the pitching staff and picked up a few accolades to show for it.
Ragans was named the High-A East League Pitcher of the Week for a dominant performance in which he struck out 11 batters in six one-hit innings. This past Sunday he pitched in the Futures Game as part of the All-Star festivities. During the regular season for the Crawdads, Ragans has led the starting staff with a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP in 10 starts. Right behind him is Cody Bradford who is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and ranks first on the team in strikeouts (59), WHIP (1.07) and innings pitched (46.2). The team has used a closer by committee strategy.
This past weekend Justin Foscue, the 2020 first round pick of the Texas Rangers, rejoined the team in Winston-Salem after missing the last seven weeks due to injury. He didn’t waste any time, slugging a home run in his first at bat back and collecting a double and a single to finish a triple shy of the cycle. The team has several other top prospects still on the roster: catcher David Garcia (#13), infielder Jonathan Ornelas (#22), right hander Justin Slaten (#25), and Lefty Avery Weems (#30). With the draft taking place on Sunday evening, they might soon be joined by several more either from the draft itself, or in a ripple effect as players are promoted from the Down East team.
The Crawdads have also mixed things up in the late innings, relying on position players to eat the late innings of games on four occasions. The results were to be expected, with two of the four giving up runs in their appearances but Trey Hair managed to record a strikeout in his 1.2 innings. He even hit for himself in between his two innings and clobbered a home run, possibly becoming the first Crawdads pitcher to ever hit a home run. Our records can’t confirm that, but in a designated hitter league, if Hair is not the only pitcher to homer, he is one of very few to do so.
The team will kick off the second half at home this Tuesday night as the Aberdeen IronBirds come to town for the first time ever. The homestand will run through Sunday evening. We hope to see you out at the Frans again before we wrap up on September 12.
Ashley Salinas is director of marketing, communications and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads.