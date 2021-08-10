Crawdads Corner: Local families help Hickory players connect with city, region

The Hickory Crawdads are the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Most of the players who come to Hickory at this level have either been around the minor leagues for a year or two or they’ve been to college, so they have some life experience under their belts. By the time they arrive in Hickory, they're capable of finding an apartment and paying bills, which means that they don’t need to live with a host family. However, the players often don’t find out that they’ll be playing in Hickory until just a few days before they are scheduled to arrive in town. Almost all of them are from another state or even another country. Some don’t speak much English. It can be a challenge to navigate a new place. This is where the Crawdads Connection comes in.
When most people hear the words “host family” they typically think that the players live with their assigned families, but that’s not exactly what we do here. Usually, within a few days of the team’s arrival, we will receive our initial roster for the season. At that time, each host family is paired with one or two Crawdads players. Once the guys arrive in town, the host families will attend a meet-and-greet where they will introduce themselves to their players, exchange contact info, and find out what each player needs to get established in Hickory.
After the team gets settled in Hickory, the fun part of the season begins. The Crawdads Connection families are devoted Crawdads fans. Many of them are at the ballpark for nearly every home game, and you’ll often find them at road games cheering on the team, as well. A big part of the Crawdads Connection is to be there to cheer on our “host sons” whenever their families can’t be.
Another way that the Crawdads Connection families support the team is by providing road bags. Once monthly, each family brings one or two individually wrapped snacks per player to send on the road with the team. The families gather prior to a game to assemble a bag full of snacks for each player and coach. These snacks go on the bus with the team, and they're always a big hit.
Perhaps the host families’ favorite way to support the team is by preparing a meal for them. Following a Sunday home game every month, each family brings a dish or two, along with a dessert, for a potluck dinner with the team. The players enjoy having a home-cooked meal. Each month’s potluck has a different theme. The first one is always southern foods, in order to give the team a proper southern welcome. We’ve had tailgate parties, fiestas, Christmas in July, and many more fun themes over the years.
Other than these things, it is up to each player and family to decide how the season goes. Some guys love the family aspect and enjoy spending their extra time with their host families, and some guys reach out less frequently. Either way is perfectly fine!
The Crawdads Connection families are proud to support our hometown team. We spend the off-season thinking of ways to help our players have a positive and memorable experience in Hickory, and we spend our summers bringing those ideas to fruition. Long after each young man has moved on from Hickory, we’ll keep in touch, because our “Crawdad sons” will always be part of our ever-growing families.
Candy Mashburn is the director of the Crawdads Connection host family program. The Crawdads Connection is an organization comprised of about 20 families who provide support for the Hickory Crawdads players and staff throughout their time in Hickory.