Crawdads Corner: Local families help Hickory players connect with city, region

The Hickory Crawdads are the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Most of the players who come to Hickory at this level have either been around the minor leagues for a year or two or they’ve been to college, so they have some life experience under their belts. By the time they arrive in Hickory, they're capable of finding an apartment and paying bills, which means that they don’t need to live with a host family. However, the players often don’t find out that they’ll be playing in Hickory until just a few days before they are scheduled to arrive in town. Almost all of them are from another state or even another country. Some don’t speak much English. It can be a challenge to navigate a new place. This is where the Crawdads Connection comes in.

When most people hear the words “host family” they typically think that the players live with their assigned families, but that’s not exactly what we do here. Usually, within a few days of the team’s arrival, we will receive our initial roster for the season. At that time, each host family is paired with one or two Crawdads players. Once the guys arrive in town, the host families will attend a meet-and-greet where they will introduce themselves to their players, exchange contact info, and find out what each player needs to get established in Hickory.