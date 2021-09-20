COVID-19 outbreak cancels Hickory Crawdads season finale

Sunday’s Hickory Crawdads season finale against the Rome Braves in Georgia was canceled due to an COVID-19 outbreak on the Crawdads.

Scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, the Braves issued a statement announcing the cancellation just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

The statement read: “Sunday’s game has been cancelled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing within the Hickory Crawdads organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.”

When asked for further information about the status of the outbreak, the Crawdads replied with an emailed statement issued by the Major League Baseball parent club Texas Rangers which read:

“As a result of several positive COVID tests by members of the Hickory Crawdads, today’s season finale versus the Rome Braves at Rome, GA has been cancelled under an abundance of caution. Additional testing and contact tracing has been conducted on the team’s players and staff. The Rangers and Crawdads have been in consultation with Major League Baseball throughout this process to insure that the health and safety of the players and staff are the primary consideration. The Rangers will have no further comment at this time.”

