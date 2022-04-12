Column: New season, new rules as Crawdads set for first home game of 2022

It is the 30th anniversary season for the Hickory Crawdads. However, given the lost season of 2020 and the shortened season a year ago, which had protocols of no fan interaction, limited stadium capacity and mask mandates, the resumption of a season that started Friday has to give baseball fans a sense of normalcy that hasn’t existed since September 2019.

Crawdads manager Carlos Cardoza is looking forward to seeing what normal looks like. Back in 2020, he was to manage at Hickory for his first full-season gig after spending previous tenures at the Texas Rangers’ training complexes in the Dominican Republic and Arizona. Last year, as manager of the Rangers’ Low-A team in Kinston, he dealt with all the protocols and lost games and everything else that came with the frustrations of the pandemic.

“The only normal I know was last year within COVID,” Cardoza said. “I can say that what I hear from my colleagues and from players is that there is a more of a return to normalcy, as far as fan engagement, just the protocols away from the field and that sort of thing.”

While the fans were limited in their experiences at the ballpark, so were the players. There were no autographs and no interaction of any kind with fans, either at the stadium or via community appearances. The Crawdads Connection, a group of fans who serve as host families for the players, also had limited access. With the start of the season, part of the normalcy for the players and fans alike will be that interaction at the field and in the community.

“I think it’ll be better,” Cardoza said, “as far as quality of travel and guys being able to spend more time with each other in different places away from the clubhouse, away from the stadium.”

Baseball has always been about the sport’s romance between the fan and the player. After two seasons of separation, the sparks will once again ignite that interaction at a ballpark off Clement Boulevard for the next five months.

So, as you make your way to a Crawdads game, encourage a kid to camp out along the left field fence to get an autograph or take a picture. Buy a hat (fitted, if you can) or a jersey. Yell for the favorite player or boo the umpire. While it’s been a rough couple of years to be a baseball fan, it’s been just as tough on the players, as well. As the fans are energized by the feats on the field, so, too, are the players pumped by the fans.

Play ball! And never take for granted the gift of a minor league team for a community.

Rule changes

Several rules have been put into place for all of the minor leagues, with more rules specific to the High-A level.

The most obvious to the fans is the addition of a pitch clock at all levels. A clock will be on display at the right-field scoreboard, as well as at the backstop. A pitcher is required to deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty or 18 seconds with runners on base or else a ball is called. A batter must be in the box with nine seconds left, or a strike is called.

At AA and both high-A levels, with a runner on base, the pitcher will be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs for each batter’s plate appearance. An extra attempt will result in a balk that results in runners advancing a base.

With that rule in place in the Low-A East League last year, Cardoza’s Down East team led all of the minor leagues with 290 steals in 120 games. Cardoza said the pickoff rule fed into his team’s style of play.

“It really does affect the game,” he explained, “especially the way we take our leads and the emphasis we put on stealing a base when we can. And it doesn’t just affect the stolen bases. (Pitchers) start paying attention more, and it affects what happens at the plate, too. When they start to pay more attention to the runners, there’s less attention they put on their pitches.”

On the flip side for the pitchers, Cardoza said that having a variety of ways to combat that pressure is important.

“As a pitching staff,” Cardoza said, “I think it’s, number one, the awareness of the rule, and number two, mixing your tempo to the plate and making it not a priority, per se, but making it a part of what we talk about and part of what we work on.”

Another change is the ban of the shift at all minor league levels except for AAA. All infielders must be on the infield dirt with two on each side of second base. The hope is to a return of the traditional outcomes on batted balls in play. Cardoza feels the rule will put a higher premium on athletes who can cover ground quicker.

“I think that feeds into our style and the nature of how we like to develop guys, where it’s just putting the best athletes with the best skill sets on the field,” he said.