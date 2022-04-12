 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY CRAWDADS

Column: New season, new rules as Crawdads set for first home game of 2022

It is the 30th anniversary season for the Hickory Crawdads. However, given the lost season of 2020 and the shortened season a year ago, which had protocols of no fan interaction, limited stadium capacity and mask mandates, the resumption of a season that started Friday has to give baseball fans a sense of normalcy that hasn’t existed since September 2019.

Crawdads manager Carlos Cardoza is looking forward to seeing what normal looks like. Back in 2020, he was to manage at Hickory for his first full-season gig after spending previous tenures at the Texas Rangers’ training complexes in the Dominican Republic and Arizona. Last year, as manager of the Rangers’ Low-A team in Kinston, he dealt with all the protocols and lost games and everything else that came with the frustrations of the pandemic.

“The only normal I know was last year within COVID,” Cardoza said. “I can say that what I hear from my colleagues and from players is that there is a more of a return to normalcy, as far as fan engagement, just the protocols away from the field and that sort of thing.”

While the fans were limited in their experiences at the ballpark, so were the players. There were no autographs and no interaction of any kind with fans, either at the stadium or via community appearances. The Crawdads Connection, a group of fans who serve as host families for the players, also had limited access. With the start of the season, part of the normalcy for the players and fans alike will be that interaction at the field and in the community.

“I think it’ll be better,” Cardoza said, “as far as quality of travel and guys being able to spend more time with each other in different places away from the clubhouse, away from the stadium.”

Baseball has always been about the sport’s romance between the fan and the player. After two seasons of separation, the sparks will once again ignite that interaction at a ballpark off Clement Boulevard for the next five months.

So, as you make your way to a Crawdads game, encourage a kid to camp out along the left field fence to get an autograph or take a picture. Buy a hat (fitted, if you can) or a jersey. Yell for the favorite player or boo the umpire. While it’s been a rough couple of years to be a baseball fan, it’s been just as tough on the players, as well. As the fans are energized by the feats on the field, so, too, are the players pumped by the fans.

Play ball! And never take for granted the gift of a minor league team for a community.

Rule changes

Several rules have been put into place for all of the minor leagues, with more rules specific to the High-A level.

The most obvious to the fans is the addition of a pitch clock at all levels. A clock will be on display at the right-field scoreboard, as well as at the backstop. A pitcher is required to deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty or 18 seconds with runners on base or else a ball is called. A batter must be in the box with nine seconds left, or a strike is called.

At AA and both high-A levels, with a runner on base, the pitcher will be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs for each batter’s plate appearance. An extra attempt will result in a balk that results in runners advancing a base.

With that rule in place in the Low-A East League last year, Cardoza’s Down East team led all of the minor leagues with 290 steals in 120 games. Cardoza said the pickoff rule fed into his team’s style of play.

“It really does affect the game,” he explained, “especially the way we take our leads and the emphasis we put on stealing a base when we can. And it doesn’t just affect the stolen bases. (Pitchers) start paying attention more, and it affects what happens at the plate, too. When they start to pay more attention to the runners, there’s less attention they put on their pitches.”

On the flip side for the pitchers, Cardoza said that having a variety of ways to combat that pressure is important.

“As a pitching staff,” Cardoza said, “I think it’s, number one, the awareness of the rule, and number two, mixing your tempo to the plate and making it not a priority, per se, but making it a part of what we talk about and part of what we work on.”

Another change is the ban of the shift at all minor league levels except for AAA. All infielders must be on the infield dirt with two on each side of second base. The hope is to a return of the traditional outcomes on batted balls in play. Cardoza feels the rule will put a higher premium on athletes who can cover ground quicker.

“I think that feeds into our style and the nature of how we like to develop guys, where it’s just putting the best athletes with the best skill sets on the field,” he said.

Mark Parker

Mark Parker HDR Sports Correspondent

Series preview

BOWLING GREEN (Ky.) HOT RODS (3-0) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (2-1)

Schedule

Tuesday, April 12, 6 p.m. (Magnetic schedule giveaway, $2 Craft Beer Tuesday, Dollar Dog Tuesday)

Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m. (Llamas de Hickory, Education Day, Senior Adult Day)

Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday,Texas Rangers Night, Lineman Appreciation Day, People’s Bank Thursday)

Friday, April 15, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Poster Schedule Giveaway, Cartoonmania, Reading Program Night)

Saturday, April 16, 4 p.m. (doubleheader) (Replica Road Jersey Giveaway to 1st 1,000 fans, Backwards Night, Reading Program)

Prospects (MLB.com rankings)

Hickory (Texas Rangers): RHP Owen White (No. 8), OF Evan Carter (9), OF Aaron Zavala (12), RHP Ricky Vanasco (14), RHP TK Roby (15), 2B/ OF Trevor Hauver (19), IF Thomas Saggese (28).

Bowling Green (Tampa Bay Rays): RHP Seth Johnson (No. 8), OF Heriberto Hernandez (16), 1B Kyle Manzardo (26), SS Osleivis Basabe (28), LHP John Doxakis (29)

About the Crawdads

After struggling to put runs on the board against Lenoir-Rhyne in an exhibition game, the story was the same for the Crawdads in the opener in Winston-Salem last week. The Crawdads scored three runs despite putting 22 men on base, Hickory bounced back to score 13 combined runs to win the final two games of the weekend series. Frainyer Chavez reached base five times in eight plate appearances. Jake Guenther was 3-for-6 and it was Cristian Inoa that powered up with six hits in three games and knocked in seven runs. Inoa and Chris Seise slammed the two homers for the team. As the team is limiting arm usage early, 13 different hurlers pitched for Hickory over the weekend. Reliever Juan Mejia struck out five of the eight hitters he faced. TK Roby allowed a solo homer and a walk over 3.1 innings in his start. Starting shortstop Luisangel Acuna injured his right hamstring in the first inning of the season opener and was placed on the injured list Sunday.Owen White is a product of Jesse Carson High in China Grove, where, as a senior, he was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

About the Hot Rods

The defending High-A East League (now South Atlantic League) champions picked up where they left off last year, sweeping Asheville in three games over the weekend. Bowling Green powered up for wins of 9-2 and 13-5 in the first two games, then eked out a 1-0 win on Sunday. Heriberto Hernandez, a former Rangers minor league signee, went 4-for-11 and drove in three. Alexander Ovalles reached base six times in eight plate appearances. On the mound, Zack Trageton struck out seven and walked one over four hitless innings. Two pitchers have ties to the area. Seth Johnson played for JM Robinson High in Concord and then was mostly a shortstop at Louisburg College. He transferred to Campbell where he shifted to pitch exclusively. Graeme Stinson is a product of Duke before his fourth-round selection by Tampa Bay in 2019. Former Catawba Valley Community College head coach Paul Rozzelle is the hitting coach with Bowling Green.

Series history

Of the current teams in this format of the South Atlantic League, Bowling Green dominated the series against Hickory last season, winning 10 of 12 games, including four of six at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.

With both teams containing roster members from their respective Low-A affiliates from last season, the current series is a reunion for many that were involved in last year’s Low-A East Championship Series. Charleston (S.C.), the Rays affiliate, finished with the best record in the league and won the title.

