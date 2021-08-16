Braves, rains wash away Crawdads in Sunday matchup

The Rome (Ga.) Braves scored four runs in the seventh and then got an assist from a heavy storm to wash away the Hickory Crawdads 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The game was hampered for two days by rainstorms that caused the suspension of the game after only three outs were recorded on Saturday. The tilt resumed Sunday for what was to be part of a makeshift doubleheader, the game continued unhindered until the seventh inning when heavy rains descended on the stadium. About a half hour into the storm, the outfield was submerged and after a 41-minute delay, the umpires called the game with Rome declared the winner.
The second game, which was the originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed and will be made up during the series in Rome when the Crawdads travel there Sept. 14-19.
Rome (39-49) captured three out of five during the rain-shortened series and ended a streak of six straight series that Hickory (40-48) had won or tied. After a day off Monday, the Crawdads start a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash in Hickory.
The game picked up in the bottom of the first, when Dustin Harris (3-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI) cracked his fourth home run in 11 games since joining the Crawdads. Trey Harris made it 2-0 in the fourth with his 11th homer of the season.
Hickory and pitcher Kevin Gowdy cruised into the sixth with only three hits allowed before the Braves’ bats came to life. Michael Harris singled on a weak grounder to third and Jesse Franklin dropped a short fly ball into shallow right to place runners at the corners. Both scored on Beau Philip’s double off the wall in center. One out later, Brett Langhorne’s fly ball scored Philip to give Rome a 3-2 lead.
The Crawdads returned fire in the bottom of the sixth, when Harris and Hair each singled and David Garcia’s sacrifice fly scored Harris.
The decisive runs in the seventh came against the Crawdads and reliever Justin Marsden (1-4). Riley Delgado tripled to start the uprising, followed by Harris’ RBI single. Marsden then walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases and set up the key play of the inning. Shean Michel squibbed a bouncer just past the mound that shortstop Ezequiel Duran charged. Michel reached on the infield single which scored Harris, but Duran’s throw to first skipped past Hair and allowed Franklin to scamper home. Langhorne’s second sacrifice fly in two innings brought in Philip.
As a moderate rain began, Marrick Crouse struck out Frainyer Chavez before Jared Walker doubled. Crouse’s control faltered as the precipitation intensified, which contributed to a pair of walks. Zach Daniels was brought in to stifle the Crawdads rally, but Harris singled in Walker and Trevor Hauver, which placed the tying runs on base. Battling increasing rains, Daniel induced Hair to pop to short and got Garcia to bounce to second, which turned out to be the final plays of the game.
At the conclusion of the inning, the umpires called for the tarp to be placed on the field and stopped the game, which never resumed.
Crouse received credit for the win (3-1) with Daniels getting his second save of the season.