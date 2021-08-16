Braves, rains wash away Crawdads in Sunday matchup

The Rome (Ga.) Braves scored four runs in the seventh and then got an assist from a heavy storm to wash away the Hickory Crawdads 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The game was hampered for two days by rainstorms that caused the suspension of the game after only three outs were recorded on Saturday. The tilt resumed Sunday for what was to be part of a makeshift doubleheader, the game continued unhindered until the seventh inning when heavy rains descended on the stadium. About a half hour into the storm, the outfield was submerged and after a 41-minute delay, the umpires called the game with Rome declared the winner.

The second game, which was the originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed and will be made up during the series in Rome when the Crawdads travel there Sept. 14-19.

Rome (39-49) captured three out of five during the rain-shortened series and ended a streak of six straight series that Hickory (40-48) had won or tied. After a day off Monday, the Crawdads start a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash in Hickory.

The game picked up in the bottom of the first, when Dustin Harris (3-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI) cracked his fourth home run in 11 games since joining the Crawdads. Trey Harris made it 2-0 in the fourth with his 11th homer of the season.

