Bears, Crawdads to play exhibition baseball game in Hickory

The Lenoir-Rhyne University baseball team will make the short trip across the city to play at L.P. Frans Stadium in April.

The Bears will face the Crawdads at 6 p.m. April 5 in an exhibition game at the stadium.

Tickets are $5 and on sale now. LR students and faculty can get a free ticket with their school ID at the ticket office.

The exhibition will be the first time the Crawdads take the field in 2022. They will open the regular season on the road with a three-game series in Winston-Salem starting April 8.

The Hickory home opener is set for April 12 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale in March. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, call the ‘Dads front office at 828- 322-3000.