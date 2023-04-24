Over the first two seasons the Hickory Crawdads and Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods have been in the same league together, the Hot Rods pummeled the Crawdads frequently. Entering the six-game series that concluded Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium, Bowling Green had won 23 of 30 overall, including nine of 12 at Hickory.

The Crawdads finished off a week of payback Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 win to finish off the series with five straight wins over the Hot Rods.

After losing the series opener, the winning streak started Wednesday evening. The Crawdads rallied from a four-run deficit over the final three innings to take an 8-7 win.

Crawdads manager Chad Comer said Hickory’s play this week has been more about the results of their preparation.

“Bowling Green is a good club,” said Comer. “They always have a good club that comes to play. That's even a good club over there right now. I think the walk off, obviously, you gain that momentum, and you have that going into the next day."

He added, “It does give us the momentum, but it continues to be how these guys come to the park and the way they prepare each day.”

During the week, Hickory found various ways to win. At the plate on Friday, the team waited out 18 walks in a 16-4 rout. On Sunday, it was a pair of home runs and defense that provided the support.

On the mound over the final four days of the series, the team allowed eight runs on 22 hits, striking out 40 and walking 15.

What’s working for the Crawdads?

“Just the style of play and the way they're going about it day-to-day,” Comer said, “from the pregame work, the preparation going into each game and then the actual in-game stuff, whether it's running the bases, the at bats the offense is having, and then on the mound attacking hitters. The whole series was actually really, really good for this group. It was exciting to see.”

Six pitchers combined to complete the team’s second shutout of the season. Making his first start of the season, Larson Kindreich battled control issues at times (27 balls, 26 strikes), walking three before he was pulled with one out in the fourth inning.

Aiden Anderson finished up the fourth, walking one and striking out one.

Juan Mejia, who got the win (1-0), walked one and kept the Hot Rods hitless until the sixth when Shane Sasaki got a clean single to left with one out. Mejia allowed the Hot Rods’ second hit in the eighth before he was pulled one out into the inning.

Yohanse Morel issued a wild pitch and hit a batter, but escaped trouble by inducing Sasaki to ground into a double play.

The double play was the last of four turned by the Crawdads on Sunday afternoon, including one on a laser beam of a liner by Gionti Turner that third baseman Keyber Rodriguez snatched before doubling off Nate Soria at first to end the third inning.

Along with the double-play woes, Bowling Green had a runner caught stealing in the second.

The Crawdads scored all they needed in the game when leadoff hitter Daniel Mateo sent a changeup from Patrick Wicklander (0-1) over the fence in left center for his first homer of the season.

The Crawdads added three runs in the sixth on Liam Hicks’ three-run homer. It was his first of the year.

Next up

With the victory, Hickory (9-4) remains in a tie for first with Winston-Salem in the South Atlantic League’s South Division. The Crawdads will travel to Winston-Salem to face the Dash in a doubleheader on Tuesday. That’s the start of an eight-game series over a six-day stretch. Hickory’s next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 1, when the Crawdads start a six-game series against the Jersey Shore Blue Claws.

Bowling Green (6-7) returns home to face Asheville in an eight-game series that also begins on Tuesday.