One dozen memorable innings and one dozen wins in a row.

The Hickory Crawdads showed resiliency throughout Sunday night’s game at L.P. Frans Stadium and were rewarded with a memorable win that tied the franchise record for consecutive victories.

Playing before 4,276 fans, the host Crawdads rallied four separate times before coming away with an 8-7 win in 12 innings over the Greensboro Grasshoppers to close out the six-game, South Atlantic League series.

“That was really special watching that game tonight,” said Crawdads manager Chad Comer. “Just seeing the way everybody competed the entire game.”

He added, “Over these last 12 games, really just the entire year, we’ve had some had some dogfights in there and these guys have continued just leave it out there every single night, like no wavering, nothing like that. And it's been really cool to see.”

The 12 straight wins tied the franchise record set from May 31 to June 11, 2014. Hickory will seek to break that tie Tuesday night in the start of a series at Winston-Salem at 7 p.m.

The win also completed a six-game sweep of the series, the first by Hickory (36-34 overall, 9-0 in the season’s second half) in a six-game format set up by Major League Baseball in 2021. It was also the first home series sweep of any kind by the Crawdads since July 2019.

The streak seemed an improbable one, given the team’s 13-game losing streak back in May. Comer said he felt the team learned a lot about themselves and how to handle struggles through that stretch.

“I mean, I've said it before and I said today, and it's like one of my favorite things, the scars make you who you are,” said Comer. “We learned a lot about learning other throughout that time and we came closer as a team.”

A botched double play ball helped Hickory take a lead in the first, with Alejandro Osuna eventually scoring on Maximo Acosta groundout.

Wyatt Hendrie put Greensboro (37-36, 1-8) ahead with a two-run home run in the second inning with the Crawdads getting even on Yosy Galan’s first home run since his promotion to the team last week.

However, Jase Bowen tripled and scored on Jackson Glenn’s single in the third and one inning later Tres Gonzalez singled in a run and later scored on a wild pitch to put the Grasshoppers up 5-2.

Despite the early lead, Greensboro, which has lost seven in a row, missed multiple chances to increase the margin. The Grasshoppers put 23 runners on base but stranded 16. The Crawdads wriggled out of trouble, including three times when the bases were loaded.

When in trouble, a septet of Hickory pitchers often provided key strikeouts, as the group combined to fan 23.

“Sometimes you get a little antsy,” said Crawdads catcher Cody Freeman, when asked about coaxing the staff through the tough innings. “But our guys, you could tell they have confidence and they never really worry at all. Sometimes they got in little holes, but they fought through it.”

Comer agreed that the pitching staff battles on the mound were the key to Sunday’s win.

“It’s a testament to the guys out there tonight,” added Comer, when asked about the tightrope performances. “Staying engaged the whole game, and even in those big situations, not wavering and finding a way to get us out with minimal damage and keep the game close.”

Fresh off a walk-off moment in Saturday’s win, Freeman delivered a pair of key moments at the plate. The first came in the eighth with a two-run single, a glancing liner off pitcher Santiago Florez that continued into center. Freeman later scored from on Galan’s double to tie the game at 5-5.

The teams continued to trade runs in extra innings. Hendrie singled in Shawn Ross in the 10th inning before Hickory answered with Galan’s grounder to score Freeman.

A throwing error led to Greensboro’s run in the 11th inning and a second error threatened to make the inning bigger. However, Yohanse Morel struck out Ross and got Maikol Escotto to fly out.

Hickory again responded, with Daniel Mateo beating out a play at third on a sacrifice bunt and scoring on a double play ball.

After Morel (1-0) retired the side in the 12th, Keyber Rodriguez, who was placed at second to start the inning, advanced to third on Acosta’s grounder to second. After Tucker Mitchell was intentionally walked, Cody Freeman hit a ground ball to Glenn at third. Rodriguez took off in an attempt to score and provided the winning run when Glenn one-hopped the throw to the plate.

“This is such a special group of guys,” said Freeman of the stretch of wins. “We're on a little roll, right now and you can tell what kind of team this is, and how we're fighting together and playing as one, and that just caps off the perfect series and a perfect night.”