NATIONAL CHAMPION: After a decade in Late Model racing, Berry captures NASCAR Weekly Series title

“Especially Ryan (Millington) and Sam (Butler) every week, we were close throughout the season,” he continued. “I know we won 24 for the NASCAR deal and a lot of those were tight races with Sam and Ryan that could have went one way or the other, so it was a lot of fun and really out of all the places I went, that was probably the most competitive.”

So, with a national championship now in his trophy case and another successful year of short-track racing under his belt, what’s next for Berry?

According to an announcement by JRM in October, Berry will run a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for the team in 2021. He will drive JRM’s No. 8 car for approximately 12 races before Sam Mayer takes over after turning 18 in June.

Berry last raced in the Xfinity Series in 2017, but feels he has grown tremendously over the past three years.

“I think I have (grown) a ton,” said Berry. “Ever since those last few races (in Xfinity) we’ve accomplished a lot of things in Late Model racing and won a lot of big races, and that goes a long way for your confidence and just feeling more prepared. And I kind of said to myself throughout this year, I wish I knew then what I know now, but now I have the opportunity to put that to the test, so I’m ready for it.

“We’re gonna really just try to keep on doing what we’ve been doing, just competing for wins,” he added of his short-track schedule, which will ramp up during the second half of 2021. “... We’re gonna get to do a good bit of racing towards the end and hit the big shows at the end of the year, so that’ll be a lot of fun.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

