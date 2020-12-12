NATIONAL CHAMPION: After a decade in Late Model racing, Berry captures NASCAR Weekly Series title

Josh Berry started racing go-karts when he was 8 years old before switching to U.S. Legend cars as a teenager. In 2010, he joined Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Mooresville-based racing team, JR Motorsports (JRM), at the request of Earnhardt himself.
In the 10 years that have followed, Berry has enjoyed a successful Late Model Stock Car racing career. To date, he is the only JRM driver to win multiple championships, one of those being the 2014 track championship at Hickory Motor Speedway.
“It’s just been amazing,” said Berry, who turned 30 in October, of JRM. “The opportunities they’ve given me really changed my life and I’ve had a blast racing these Late Model cars around here. ... I’ve won a lot of big races and accomplished a lot of things.”
Berry had another strong season at Hickory Motor Speedway in 2020, winning more races than any other Late Model competitor while finishing fourth in the standings with 1,028 points. The only drivers to finish ahead of him were track champion Ryan Millington (1,218 points), runner-up Thomas Beane (1,084) and rookie third-place finisher Sam Butler (1,056).
The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native also raced at other tracks this year, participating in events at Southern National Motorsports Park in Wilson County, Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and Dominion Raceway and Langley Speedway in Virginia. He competed in a total of 37 Late Model races, notching 24 wins, 33 top-five finishes and 36 top-10 performances.
“It’s always tough,” said Berry of taking part in so many races. “You’ve just got to stay on top of things and ahead of things to make sure you’re prepared. We ran the majority of the season at Hickory and that was kind of our home base, but towards the end of the season we had to go around to a few different tracks, and you’ve just got to make sure you have all your ducks in a row and you’re ready to go to these different places.”
In the end, Berry was able to stave off Danville, Virginia’s Peyton Sellers and Statesville’s Millington to earn the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I championship, giving him the first national title of his career. Sellers and Millington finished second and third, respectively, in the national standings.
“It was really special to us,” said Berry of winning a national championship. “We’ve accomplished a lot of great things in Late Model racing and I feel like that was one of the last things that we needed to check off, so to be able to do that this year ... definitely meant a lot to all our team.”
A driver’s top 14 finishes are taken into account when determining their placement in the national standings, and since Berry collected so many victories, he essentially ran the table. But it wasn’t easy, as the races at Hickory Motor Speedway were particularly difficult.
“It’s just a very challenging place and has a ton of character,” said Berry of Hickory Motor Speedway. “It’s a tough place to get around and it’s close to home so that’s nice, and it just really became a home track for us. We really enjoy going there and found ourselves racing there a lot this year, and it was a lot of fun.
“Especially Ryan (Millington) and Sam (Butler) every week, we were close throughout the season,” he continued. “I know we won 24 for the NASCAR deal and a lot of those were tight races with Sam and Ryan that could have went one way or the other, so it was a lot of fun and really out of all the places I went, that was probably the most competitive.”
So, with a national championship now in his trophy case and another successful year of short-track racing under his belt, what’s next for Berry?
According to an announcement by JRM in October, Berry will run a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for the team in 2021. He will drive JRM’s No. 8 car for approximately 12 races before Sam Mayer takes over after turning 18 in June.
Berry last raced in the Xfinity Series in 2017, but feels he has grown tremendously over the past three years.
“I think I have (grown) a ton,” said Berry. “Ever since those last few races (in Xfinity) we’ve accomplished a lot of things in Late Model racing and won a lot of big races, and that goes a long way for your confidence and just feeling more prepared. And I kind of said to myself throughout this year, I wish I knew then what I know now, but now I have the opportunity to put that to the test, so I’m ready for it.
“We’re gonna really just try to keep on doing what we’ve been doing, just competing for wins,” he added of his short-track schedule, which will ramp up during the second half of 2021. “... We’re gonna get to do a good bit of racing towards the end and hit the big shows at the end of the year, so that’ll be a lot of fun.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
