NASCAR's DiBenedetto to be at Hickory Motor Speedway tonight

Tonight’s racing event at Hickory Motor Speedway will be a truly special one as the track hosts “Matt DiBenedetto Night at the Races” presented by All American Roofing and Restoration.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto returns to his roots to sign autographs beginning at 5:45 p.m. DiBenedetto wanted to come out and support his fans and use this opportunity to raise money for Terra and Tessa Smith, 15-year-old twins from Catawba County who were recently injured in a car accident.

Also scheduled to attend is 1997 NASCAR Winston Racing Series National Champion and 1998 Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Dexter Canipe Sr., who will sign autographs and make his return for one final race that will also include his son Dexter Canipe Jr., the 2016 HMS track champion, along with many others.

Racing slated for tonight includes a pair of 40-lap features for the Heritage Finance Late Model Stocks and a 50-lap battle for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models in Round 8 of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Chase for the Championship. The Super Trucks will run 35 laps, the Heritage Finance Street Stocks will run 30 laps and the 4 Cylinders are set to race 25 laps.