NASCAR's DiBenedetto to be at Hickory Motor Speedway tonight

Tonight’s racing event at Hickory Motor Speedway will be a truly special one as the track hosts “Matt DiBenedetto Night at the Races” presented by All American Roofing and Restoration.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto returns to his roots to sign autographs beginning at 5:45 p.m. DiBenedetto wanted to come out and support his fans and use this opportunity to raise money for Terra and Tessa Smith, 15-year-old twins from Catawba County who were recently injured in a car accident.
Also scheduled to attend is 1997 NASCAR Winston Racing Series National Champion and 1998 Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Dexter Canipe Sr., who will sign autographs and make his return for one final race that will also include his son Dexter Canipe Jr., the 2016 HMS track champion, along with many others.
Racing slated for tonight includes a pair of 40-lap features for the Heritage Finance Late Model Stocks and a 50-lap battle for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models in Round 8 of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Chase for the Championship. The Super Trucks will run 35 laps, the Heritage Finance Street Stocks will run 30 laps and the 4 Cylinders are set to race 25 laps.
Gates will open at 4:45 p.m., with racing action beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $10.50 for seniors and teens, while children 12 and under get in free.
You can find more information about the event at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or by calling Hickory Motor Speedway at 828-464-3655.
CURRENT HICKORY MOTOR SPEEDWAY STANDINGS
(Top five listed for each division)
4 Cylinders
1. Cody Combs, 294 points
2. Robbie Trivette, 284
3. Curtis Pardue, 234
4. Brian Mundy, 50
Late Models
1. Josh Kossek, 848 points
2. Ryan Millington, 558
3. Paul Owens III, 376
4. Gracie Trotter, 362
5. Kevin Leicht, 328
Limited Late Models
1. Bryson Ruff, 552 points
2. Max Price, 538
3. Mason Maggio, 536
4. Josh Stark, 480
5. Katie Hettinger, 332
Renegades
1. Robbie Hollifield, 336 points
2. Spencer Dickinson, 326
3. David Hasson, 304
4. Brandon Hasson, 250
5. Matthew Chambers, 242
Street Stocks
1. Jesse Clark, 576 points
2. Marshall Sutton, 562
3. Derek Fowler, 546
4. Ethan Johnson, 496
5. Cody DeMarmels, 424
Super Trucks
1. Allen Huffman, 226 points
2. Travis Baity, 222
3. Duane Cook, 200
4. Charlie Watson, 200
5. Jacob Weidman, 190