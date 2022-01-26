NASCAR driver Logano to appear in Morganton Thursday

MORGANTON — A new Planet Fitness will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday at 907 West Union Street in Morganton, and one of NASCAR's top drivers will be on hand for a meet-and-greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Joey Logano, who has participated in 471 NASCAR Cup Series races over the past 14 years and was the 2018 Cup Series champion, is set to attend.

Attendees will have a chance to meet Logano up close and can also witness him revving his car’s engine to celebrate the grand opening of the new Planet Fitness location, which opened to the public last month. There will also be a food truck offering free eats to club members, along with a radio remote onsite and giveaways, games and raffles for the public to enjoy.

Planet Fitness is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.