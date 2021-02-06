MR. NOT-SO-IRRELEVANT: Former Hickory High kicker Ryan Succop goes from final draft pick to Super Bowl 55

The 34-year-old kicker has already played in more games (182) than any other final draft pick in NFL history, with the aforementioned Moore (112) and Finn (106) as well as defensive back Michael Green (104) representing the only others to reach the century mark. Of the 45 players selected last since 1976, 26 haven’t played in a single game and eight have appeared in nine games or less.

No “Mr. Irrelevant” has ever scored in the Super Bowl, something that will almost certainly change on Sunday. Shortly after the 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, Succop is expected to be called on to either kick a field goal or an extra point after the Bucs’ vaunted offense puts him in position to do so. He has scored at least three points in every game this season, and has 168 points through 19 total games (16 in the regular season, three in the postseason).

“It’s been an amazing year, very blessed to be here obviously,” said Succop, who was released by Tennessee last March after an injury-plagued 2019 season, his sixth with the Titans. “Some of the things I went through last year in Tennessee were really difficult, there was certainly some adversity. Any time you try to come back from an injury and you don’t come back the way that you want to, it can be frustrating.