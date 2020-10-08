DiBenedetto extends with Wood Brothers Racing

“We are building a team of winners and Daniel has delivered just about every time he’s sat in race-winning equipment,” Marks said. "It’s my job now to put a car underneath him that will carry him to the highest echelon of the sport.”

Trackhouse has leased a charter from Spire Motorsports, which holds three charters that guarantee starting spots in the 40-car field each week.

Spire co-owner T.J. Puchyr said the team still plans to run a two-car operation in 2021.

“We’ve worked closely with Justin and his team for several years so we’re proud to help them get their program off the ground,” Puchyr said.

The financial model for team owners is expected to improve in 2022 when NASCAR converts to a new car that is epxected to lower costs. Prospective team owners have been bidding against one another for months trying to land charters to get into the sport; Marks has been on the losing end of several deals.

In leasing one of Spire's charters, he was able to officially launch Trackhouse and guarantee Suarez a spot in the Daytona 500 when the season opens next season.