Millington wins to cap exciting night of racing at HMS

After a late afternoon thunderstorm on a warm July afternoon, the always exciting NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returned to action at Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday night with six races across five divisions.
The 4-Cylinders opened the night with 25 laps of door-to-door action. Brian Mundy set the fast time in qualifying and Robert Trivette took second, with Mundy ultimately proving too strong for the competition as he raced to the victory. Meanwhile, Robert Trivette finished in third place behind Cody Combs in the runner-up spot, with Curtis Pardue taking fourth and Ashton Trivette finishing fifth.
The Advance Auto Parts Late Models participated in their first 40-lap battle of the night in the next race. Josh Berry topped the charts in qualifying with Ryan Millington to his outside and Mason Ludwig and Mike Darne making up row two for the start. Berry and Millington would finish first and second, respectively, during the actual race as well, while Darne came in third, Ludwig finished fourth and Thomas Beane took fifth.
Next up was the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in the Home Essentials Wholesale 74, one less lap than the usual 75 due to the race being in memory of Robert Hamke, who was synonymous with the No. 74 on his race cars. The front row following qualifying consisted of Kodie Conner and Kyle Campbell, while the second row was made up of Will Cox and Josh Lowder. After several restarts, Carson Kvapil earned a hard-fought win ahead of Conner in second place and Cox, Amber Lynn and Eric Nash in third through fifth, respectively.
Rolling off next were the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models for 35 action-packed laps. After taking the top spot in qualifying ahead of Chase Janes and a second row consisting of Todd Midas and Zack Miracle, Josh Kossek ended up finishing as the race’s runner-up behind Janes, who passed him on the opening lap. Miracle finished third, Midas took fourth and Josh Stark rounded out the top five.
Competing next were the Street Stocks in a 30-lap race, with Kevin Eby starting from the front after pacing the field in qualifying, and Mark Whitten beginning the race in second. In the end, Jesse Clark would take the checkered flag with Don Machutta in second. Marshall Sutton passed Eby with 10 laps remaining to finish third, while Eby took fourth and Whitten came in fifth.
The Advance Auto Parts Late Models would finish out their doubleheader and the night with their second 40-lap feature. This time, a nine-car invert from the finishing order of Race 1 would result in Charlie Watson and Mitch Walker making up row one and Trevor Ward and Sam Butler starting in row two. However, Ryan Millington was able to pass them all in order to take the checkered flag, with Butler finishing second, Josh Berry coming in third, Walker taking fourth and Charlie Watson finishing fifth.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns this Saturday with a full slate of racing, and more information can be found online at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or by visiting the race track’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page. Hickory Motor Speedway can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
