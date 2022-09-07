Millington wins 46th annual Bobby Isaac Memorial race

The 46th annual Bobby Isaac Memorial presented by Paramount Auto Group took place this past Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. In addition to the headlining event, four other races were also held.

The first race of the night saw the Super Trucks compete in a 35-lap feature. Josh Goble paced qualifying and started from the top spot with Sheflon Clay to his outside, while row two was made up of Joey Shuryan and Allen Huffman. Following an early caution after contact between the top two starters, Clay won the race and Goble finished in the runner-up position, with Huffman taking third, Shuryan finishing fourth and Ricky Dennie coming in fifth.

A 30-lap race in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division came next. Jesse Clark took first in qualifying and started the race beside Gary Ledbetter, with the second row consisting of DJ Little and Derek Fowler. In the end, Ledbetter grabbed the win ahead of Clark in second, Fowler in third, Little in fourth and Trey Buff in fifth.

The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took the track for the middle race of the night, a 50-lap battle that served as Round 9 of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Chase for the Championship. Dexter Canipe Jr. paced qualifying with Michael Bumgarner to his outside, while Christopher Martin Jr. and Akinori Ogata began the race in row two. Ultimately, the race winner was Bumgarner, with Martin finishing second, Canipe taking third, Ogata coming in fourth and Max Price finishing fifth.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models rolled off next for 150 laps in the prestigious Bobby Isaac Memorial race. Katie Hettinger led the field in qualifying to earn the top starting spot, with Ryan Millington to her outside and the duo of Trey Mills and Isabella Robusto in row two. After a fierce battle with Hettinger, Millington took the win ahead of her with Robusto coming in third, Landon Huffman finishing fourth and Matthew Gould rounding out the top five.

Capping the night’s festivities were the Carolina Pro Late Models in a 75-lap feature. The lineup would be set with an invert of the top four qualifiers, which saw Kyle Campbell and TJ DeCaire make up row one and Mikey Toner Jr. and Josh Lowder fill the second row. After multiple cautions including one late in the race, DeCaire pulled ahead of Lowder for the eventual victory with the latter finishing second, Campbell coming in third, Toner finishing fourth and Caleb Johnson nabbing a fifth-place finish.

