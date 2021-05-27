Millington notches 2 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway

After a week off, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was back at Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday for another night filled with racing action. The Heritage Finance Late Models participated in a pair of 40-lap races, while four other divisions also competed.
The first race of the night saw the Heritage Finance Late Models take the track, with Ryan Millington pacing qualifying and starting from the pole position. Joining Millington in the front row was Isabella Robusto, while Landon Huffman and Josh Kossek made up row two at the start. In the end, Millington finished first ahead of Huffman in second, Robusto in third, Rajah Caruth in fourth and Charlie Watson in fifth.
Rolling off next for a 35-lap feature were the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models. Bryson Ruff finished first in qualifying and was joined in the first row by Max Price, with Casey Pierce and Mason Maggio starting in row two. After exchanging the lead with Price throughout the race, Ruff ultimately won with Price finishing second, Maggio taking third, Katie Hettinger grabbing fourth and Pierce coming in fifth.
A 15-lap feature for the 4-Cylinders took place next. In a field that consisted of only two drivers, Cody Combs paced qualifying with Robert Trivette starting to his outside. Although Trivette took the lead during the race, Combs was able to move back around him on Lap 12 and hang on for the win.
The Heritage Finance Street Stocks then roared to life for a 30-lap battle that saw Cody DeMarmels start from the top spot with Jesse Clark to his outside. Additionally, row two was made up of Ethan Johnson and Derek Fowler. Following a mid-race caution, DeMarmels still found a way to take the checkered flag ahead of the runner-up Fowler, Marshall Sutton in third, Johnson in fourth and Jonathon Smith in fifth.
The Renegades pulled out next for a 20-lap race that began with pole winner Robbie Hollifield and Brandon Hasson in the front row. Behind them in the second row were Matthew Chambers and David Hasson. Although Hollifield earned the victory, a fierce battle took place for the other top spots, with Spencer Dickinson coming in second, Brandon Hasson finishing third, David Hasson taking fourth and Chambers grabbing fifth.
Closing out the event was another 40-lap feature for the Heritage Finance Late Models. Following an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Jessie Cann and Bryson Dennis started in row one with Josh Kossek and Charlie Watson in the second row. Once again, Millington was able to finish the race out in front after taking the lead on Lap 16, while Rajah Caruth finished second, Landon Huffman grabbed third, Kossek came in fourth and Isabella Robusto rounded out the top five.
