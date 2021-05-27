Millington notches 2 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks then roared to life for a 30-lap battle that saw Cody DeMarmels start from the top spot with Jesse Clark to his outside. Additionally, row two was made up of Ethan Johnson and Derek Fowler. Following a mid-race caution, DeMarmels still found a way to take the checkered flag ahead of the runner-up Fowler, Marshall Sutton in third, Johnson in fourth and Jonathon Smith in fifth.

The Renegades pulled out next for a 20-lap race that began with pole winner Robbie Hollifield and Brandon Hasson in the front row. Behind them in the second row were Matthew Chambers and David Hasson. Although Hollifield earned the victory, a fierce battle took place for the other top spots, with Spencer Dickinson coming in second, Brandon Hasson finishing third, David Hasson taking fourth and Chambers grabbing fifth.

Closing out the event was another 40-lap feature for the Heritage Finance Late Models. Following an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Jessie Cann and Bryson Dennis started in row one with Josh Kossek and Charlie Watson in the second row. Once again, Millington was able to finish the race out in front after taking the lead on Lap 16, while Rajah Caruth finished second, Landon Huffman grabbed third, Kossek came in fourth and Isabella Robusto rounded out the top five.