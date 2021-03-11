Millington, Kossek find victory lane during HMS opener

The Renegades rolled off next for 20 laps of door-to-door excitement. After Robbie Hollifield started from the top spot with Kyle DiVanna to his outside, those two eventually finished in that exact order with Hollifield winning and DiVanna holding down the runner-up spot. Coming in third was Kyle Boice, while Spencer Dickinson finished fourth and David Hasson grabbed fifth.

Returning to the track next were the Heritage Finance Late Models for their second 40-lap contest of the night. After the invert from the finishing order of the first race, Joseph Parker Jr. started from the top spot with Kossek to his outside and Wood and Trotter in row two. Kossek pulled to the early lead and ultimately took the victory, while Huffman came in second, Millington finished third, Trotter took fourth and Wood came in fifth.

The final race of the night consisted of just two drivers as the duo of Cody Combs and Robert Trivette battled in the 4-Cylinders. Combs started from the pole position with Trivette to his outside, and after engine problems for the latter at the halfway point, it was Combs who drove on to the win to cap the season’s opening event.

