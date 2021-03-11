Millington, Kossek find victory lane during HMS opener

The sound of horsepower echoed throughout the Catawba Valley last Saturday night as racing returned to Hickory Motor Speedway for the 2021 season opener in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Five different divisions competed in a total of six races to kick off the year.
The Heritage Finance Late Models hit the track first for a 40-lap feature, their first of two on the night. Ryan Millington set the fast time in qualifying and started from the front with Landon Huffman starting to the outside of row one, while Gracie Trotter and Jack Wood made up the second row. Ultimately, Millington took the checkered flag with Huffman coming in second, Trotter finishing third, Wood taking fourth and Josh Kossek coming in fifth.
The Street Stocks took part in a 30-lap race next, with Jesse Clark taking the pole position with Mark Whitten to his outside and the duo of Kevin Eby and Ethan Johnson starting in row two. Eby led on multiple occasions and ended up finishing first ahead of Whitten in second, Johnson in third, Trey Buff in fourth and Zach Hale in fifth.
A 50-lap battle featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models followed. After qualifying, Bryson Ruff and Chase Janes made up the front row with Josh Stark and Katie Hettinger in row two. Like Millington in the opening race, top qualifier Ruff also emerged victorious in his race, while Janes was the runner-up, Max Price took third, the 13-year-old Hettinger came in fourth and Zack Clifton rounded out the top five.
The Renegades rolled off next for 20 laps of door-to-door excitement. After Robbie Hollifield started from the top spot with Kyle DiVanna to his outside, those two eventually finished in that exact order with Hollifield winning and DiVanna holding down the runner-up spot. Coming in third was Kyle Boice, while Spencer Dickinson finished fourth and David Hasson grabbed fifth.
Returning to the track next were the Heritage Finance Late Models for their second 40-lap contest of the night. After the invert from the finishing order of the first race, Joseph Parker Jr. started from the top spot with Kossek to his outside and Wood and Trotter in row two. Kossek pulled to the early lead and ultimately took the victory, while Huffman came in second, Millington finished third, Trotter took fourth and Wood came in fifth.
The final race of the night consisted of just two drivers as the duo of Cody Combs and Robert Trivette battled in the 4-Cylinders. Combs started from the pole position with Trivette to his outside, and after engine problems for the latter at the halfway point, it was Combs who drove on to the win to cap the season’s opening event.
Racing is back at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series continues its 2021 season. For more information about HMS, check out www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on Facebook or Twitter, or call 828-464-3655.