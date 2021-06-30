Millington captures 2 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway

It was a big night for Ryan Millington last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, as he collected a pair of wins in the Heritage Finance Late Model division. In addition to those 40-lap races, four other divisions also competed as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series last weekend.
The Heritage Finance Late Models took the track first, with Paul Owens III pacing qualifying and starting from the pole position with Millington to his outside. In row two at the green flag were Justin Carroll and Gracie Trotter. Millington quickly took the lead and ultimately raced to his first victory of the night, while Carroll finished second, Owens grabbed third, Isaac Bevin took fourth and Trotter came in fifth.
Round 6 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models came next. Bryson Ruff set the fast time in qualifying to start from the front with Mason Maggio to his outside, while Dexter Canipe Jr. and Max Price made up the second row. In the end, Ruff finished first in the 50-lap race with Price taking second, Canipe coming in third, Maggio finishing fourth and Mark Johnson rounding out the top five.
A 20-lap race in the Renegade division followed, with Robbie Hollifield winning time trials and Spencer Dickinson starting to his outside. As for row two, it consisted of Kyle Boice and David Hasson. Although Dickinson pressured Hollifield for the top spot, Hollifield was eventually able to hold him off for the win with Dickinson taking second ahead of Boice in third, David Hasson in fourth and Brandon Hasson in fifth.
The Heritage Finance Street Stocks participated in a 30-lap battle next. After qualifying, Cody DeMarmels and Jesse Clark made up row one with Derek Fowler and Ethan Johnson filling the second row. Following a caution on Lap 23, DeMarmels and Clark battled door to door for first place with DeMarmels ultimately winning, Clark finishing second, Fowler taking third, Marshall Sutton coming in fourth and John Clark finishing fifth.
A 25-lap feature in the 4-Cylinder division occurred next. Brian Mundy turned in the fast time in time trials and started from the front with Curtis Pardue to his outside, while Cody Combs and Robert Trivette made up row two. The four-driver race ended with Mundy taking the victory, Pardue finishing second, Trivette coming in third and Combs taking fourth.
Closing the night was another Heritage Finance Late Model race, with a seven-car invert from the finishing order of the first race taking place. After Jessie Cann and Josh Kossek started from the front row with Gracie Trotter and Isaac Bevin in row two, Ryan Millington ended the event with another victory. Meanwhile, Trotter was the runner-up, Paul Owens III came in third, Justin Carroll grabbed fourth and Bevin finished fifth.
A two-night event featuring monster trucks and school bus races is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returning to action on July 10. For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, check out the track on Facebook or Twitter or call 828-464-3655.