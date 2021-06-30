Millington captures 2 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway

It was a big night for Ryan Millington last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, as he collected a pair of wins in the Heritage Finance Late Model division. In addition to those 40-lap races, four other divisions also competed as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series last weekend.

The Heritage Finance Late Models took the track first, with Paul Owens III pacing qualifying and starting from the pole position with Millington to his outside. In row two at the green flag were Justin Carroll and Gracie Trotter. Millington quickly took the lead and ultimately raced to his first victory of the night, while Carroll finished second, Owens grabbed third, Isaac Bevin took fourth and Trotter came in fifth.

Round 6 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models came next. Bryson Ruff set the fast time in qualifying to start from the front with Mason Maggio to his outside, while Dexter Canipe Jr. and Max Price made up the second row. In the end, Ruff finished first in the 50-lap race with Price taking second, Canipe coming in third, Maggio finishing fourth and Mark Johnson rounding out the top five.