Millington, Berry split Late Model races for 2nd straight week

Hickory Motor Speedway played host to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series again last Saturday night. Six different races took place, including a pair of 40-lap battles in the Late Model division, as part of the KSP Promotions 215.
The Renegades competed in a 20-lap race to begin the night’s proceedings, with Robbie Hollifield starting from the pole position and Joseph Hodges starting to his outside. However, it was Zachary Mullins who finished in first place ahead of second-place Ben Campbell, Robert DiVanna in third, Kyle Boice in fourth and Hodges in fifth.
The first of two NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Model races followed. After Josh Berry set the fast time in qualifying with Ryan Millington to his outside and the duo of Kody Swanson and Sam Butler starting in row two, Berry made all the right moves down the stretch to take the win. Millington was the runner-up, while Sam Butler came in third, Swanson finished fourth and Mason Ludwig took fifth.
Competing next were the Super Trucks for 35 laps of door-to-door action. Following time trials, Garrett Smithley started from the front with Joey Shuryan to his outside. Ultimately, Smithley would drive on to the win despite multiple cautions throughout the race, with Shuryan holding down the No. 2 spot, Tanner Long coming in third, Dennis Trivette finishing fourth and Ricky Dennie taking fifth.
A 50-lap tilt featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models in the sixth round of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge was next, with Landon Huffman taking the pole position, Will Cox starting second and Zack Clifton and Todd Midas making up the second row. In another caution-filled race, Huffman took the checkered flag ahead of Cox in second, Josh Kossek in third, Joshua Gobble in fourth and Josh Stark in fifth.
Participating next were the Street Stocks in a 30-lap race that saw Ethan Johnson start from the point with Kirby Gobble to his outside. Despite surrendering the lead to Gobble early, Johnson ended up regaining it later to take the checkered flag, while Kevin Eby finished second, Mark Whitten came in third, Marshall Sutton finished fourth and Trey Buff rounded out the top five.
Capping the event was the second NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Model feature of the night, which saw Nolan Pope and Thomas Beane make up the first row at the start and Vince Midas and AnnaBeth Barnes-Crum kick things off in row two. Berry and Millington would battle down the stretch, with the latter finishing first ahead of Berry. Meanwhile, holding down the third through fifth spots were Beane, Pope and Barnes-Crum in that order.
The CARS Tour rolls back into Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday for another exciting event, with the Late Model and Super Late Model divisions among those set to compete. For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or check out HMS on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
The race track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
