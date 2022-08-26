Mill Creek’s Tahsler picked for All-American event

SHERRILLS FORD — Rising eighth grader Robbie Tahsler was recently chosen to represent Western North Carolina during the Top Gun All-American Baseball Games Sept. 3-5 at Grand Park Athletic Complex in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A student at Mill Creek Middle School, he was one of 27 kids in the 13-and-under age division selected from Western North Carolina and Northern South Carolina.

“It’s meant a lot because every time after practice I would be working pretty hard,” said Tahsler of being chosen to play in the All-American contest. “After practice I would be hitting in the batting cages and going over and pitching and stuff, so it does mean a lot to me because I put a lot of work in.”

Tahsler started playing baseball when he was 6 or 7 years old. He said he “liked the passion of baseball when I first started and I saw major league players playing and I really did like it.”

A utility player who can play all three outfield positions, shortstop, second base and pitcher, Tahsler also participates in football and basketball. He’s a defensive back, running back and wide receiver on the gridiron, and he plays point guard on the hardwood.

“I love chasing down balls in the outfield and catching them and diving,” said Tahsler of his favorite thing about baseball. “And I like to hit and lay down sacrifice bunts.”

Tahsler, whose favorite Major League Baseball team is the Cleveland Guardians, has been playing for the Outlaws for two years. The Outlaws are a youth travel baseball organization based in Lincoln County.

“Our first year was kind of rough, but our second year has been very good,” said Tahsler. “We’ve had lots of victories with the Outlaws. I got invited to another team called the Hammerheads (based in Clayton), but I might stay with the Outlaws because it’s more situated with my high school team and the kids I’m playing with.”

Although Tahsler is a talented athlete, he has worked hard over the years to improve his craft. He believes that hard work is the most important aspect of getting better.

“I would just tell kids that talent doesn’t last forever,” said Tahsler. “Eventually you’re gonna have to start working hard and talent won’t last for as long. ... If you want to get better at something, you’ve got to keep on working at it to get better.”