Meggs, Satterfield take checkered flags at Hickory Motor Speedway

Following a week off, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series roared back to life last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. Six races were held across five divisions, with “America’s Most Famous Short Track” partnering with the Catawba County United Way to present racing and a huge fireworks display that was free of charge to all who attended.

The first race was a 40-lap feature in the Heritage Finance Late Model division. Jake Crum set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Ketie Hettinger to his outside, while row two was made up of Josh Kossek and Whitney Meggs. Following an early caution that hindered several drivers, the 17-year-old Meggs ultimately came away with the victory ahead of Crum in the runner-up position, Rajah Caruth in the third spot, Holden German in fourth and Kossek in fifth.

A 35-lap battle in the Super Truck division was next, with Allen Huffman topping time trials and starting from the front alongside Charlie Watson. Meanwhile, making up row two were Jacob Weidman and Jesse Clark. Huffman and Watson battled door-to-door for much of the race, which saw multiple cautions before Huffman took first, Watson came in second, Clark finished third, Weidman took fourth and Joey Shuryan rounded out the top five.

