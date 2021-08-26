Meggs, Satterfield take checkered flags at Hickory Motor Speedway

Following a week off, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series roared back to life last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. Six races were held across five divisions, with “America’s Most Famous Short Track” partnering with the Catawba County United Way to present racing and a huge fireworks display that was free of charge to all who attended.
The first race was a 40-lap feature in the Heritage Finance Late Model division. Jake Crum set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Ketie Hettinger to his outside, while row two was made up of Josh Kossek and Whitney Meggs. Following an early caution that hindered several drivers, the 17-year-old Meggs ultimately came away with the victory ahead of Crum in the runner-up position, Rajah Caruth in the third spot, Holden German in fourth and Kossek in fifth.
A 35-lap battle in the Super Truck division was next, with Allen Huffman topping time trials and starting from the front alongside Charlie Watson. Meanwhile, making up row two were Jacob Weidman and Jesse Clark. Huffman and Watson battled door-to-door for much of the race, which saw multiple cautions before Huffman took first, Watson came in second, Clark finished third, Weidman took fourth and Joey Shuryan rounded out the top five.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models then took part in a 35-lap race. After pacing qualifying, Bryson Ruff started from the front with Mason Maggio to his outside, while Max Price and Katie Hettinger made up the second row. Price moved into the lead early on and set a torrid pace as he went on to take the checkered flag ahead of Maggio in second, Hettinger close behind in third, Zack Wells in fourth and Josh Stark in fifth.
Competing next were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks in a 30-lap feature. Topping time trials was Jesse Clark, who began the race with Cody DeMarmels to his outside and the duo of DJ Hamby and Marshall Sutton in row two. Another early caution took place in this race, which was won by Clark with DeMarmels taking second, Derek Fowler finishing third, Sutton coming in fourth and Hamby rounding out the top five.
The Renegades participated in the penultimate race of the night, a 20-lap tilt that saw Robbie Hollifield set the fast time in qualifying and start the race from the front with Brandon Hasson to his outside. As for row two, it consisted of Zachary Mullins and David Hasson. In the end, although Spencer Dickinson — who began the race from the rear — pressured him late, Hollifield was able to hold him off for the victory, while Brandon Hasson, David Hasson and Mullins finished third through fifth behind the second-place Dickinson.
The Heritage Finance Late Models finished the night’s on-track activities with another 40-lap race. After an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening 40-lapper, row one was made up of Regina Sirvent and Jessie Cann at the start and row two consisted of Hettinger and Kossek. After having to exit the first race during an early caution, Taylor Satterfield eventually made his way to the front to earn to win, while Kossek came in second, Caruth took third, Hettinger finished fourth and German came in fifth.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series will be in action for the next four weeks beginning this Saturday, with the season’s racing slate to wrap up on Sept. 18. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for Hickory Motor Speedway on Facebook and Twitter or call the track at 828-464-3655.