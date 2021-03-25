McCarty, Kvapil pick up CARS Tour wins at HMS

In a pair of incredibly close finishes last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway, Bobby McCarty returned to Edelbrock Victory Lane in the Late Model Stock division and youngster Carson Kvapil scored his first career CARS Super Late Model Tour win.
Kvapil scored the MAHLE Pole Award but settled into the second position behind a fast Matt Craig for 99 of the 100 laps before using a slightly better turning car through the center of the turns to sweep under Matt Craig for the photo finish win.
It was Kvapil’s first career series win in just his 11th start, and with the win in the season-opening event for the Super Late Models he becomes the points leader.
Ryan Moore finished third over Florida driver T.J. Duke in fourth and Garrett Hall, from Maine, rounded out the top five.
Photo finishes continued on into the Late Model Stock 150-lap feature event with the veteran McCarty just edging Tyler Matthews at the line by .025 seconds.
Layne Riggs led the field to the green flag but it was McCarty who paced the field for the first 15 laps. Riggs would briefly lead the field, as would Matthews and former Hickory winner Deac McCaskill, before Mike Looney would set sail away from the rest of the field on lap 65.
Looney looked to be the cream of the crop until the lapped car of Jonathan Shafer slid up the track destroying the nose of Looney’s No. 87 HarrisonWorkwear.com machine. With the good fortune, McCarty inherited the lead with just 40 laps remaining.
With McCarty out front it was Matthews who started chasing down the top position, but it appeared to be too little, too late as the laps wound down. That all changed with a crash between Jessica Cann and Jack Wood with three laps to go.
The three-lap shootout was one for the history books with McCarty and Matthews crossing the finish line side by side with just slight contact. For McCarty, it was his third career win at the .363 mile track.
Rookie Sam Butler finished third, followed by veteran Deac McCaskill in fourth, and Daniel Silvestri rounded out the top five.
For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour, visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, at 704-662-9212.
More information about Hickory Motor Speedway can also be found at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or by visiting the track on Facebook or Twitter. Additionally, HMS can be reached by calling 828-464-3655.