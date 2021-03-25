McCarty, Kvapil pick up CARS Tour wins at HMS

In a pair of incredibly close finishes last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway, Bobby McCarty returned to Edelbrock Victory Lane in the Late Model Stock division and youngster Carson Kvapil scored his first career CARS Super Late Model Tour win.

Kvapil scored the MAHLE Pole Award but settled into the second position behind a fast Matt Craig for 99 of the 100 laps before using a slightly better turning car through the center of the turns to sweep under Matt Craig for the photo finish win.

It was Kvapil’s first career series win in just his 11th start, and with the win in the season-opening event for the Super Late Models he becomes the points leader.

Ryan Moore finished third over Florida driver T.J. Duke in fourth and Garrett Hall, from Maine, rounded out the top five.

Photo finishes continued on into the Late Model Stock 150-lap feature event with the veteran McCarty just edging Tyler Matthews at the line by .025 seconds.

Layne Riggs led the field to the green flag but it was McCarty who paced the field for the first 15 laps. Riggs would briefly lead the field, as would Matthews and former Hickory winner Deac McCaskill, before Mike Looney would set sail away from the rest of the field on lap 65.