Hickory Motor Speedway played host to five different NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races last Saturday, including two 40-lap battles in the Late Model division. Tyler Matthews was the winner of the night’s opening Late Model race, while Connor Zilisch emerged victorious in the other.

Stephen P. Priestley, CPA, sponsored the night’s action, which began with Kade Brown setting the fast time in qualifying for the first Late Model race. Starting to his outside was Vicente Salas, while Matthews and Jeff Sparks made up row two. Following several cautions during the race, Matthews took the checkered flag ahead of Salas in the runner-up spot, Akinori Ogata in third, Zilisch in fourth and Michael Bumgarner in fifth.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks hit the track next for a 30-lap feature. Cody DeMarmels topped time trials and started in the front row alongside Jacob Hayes, with Trey Buff and Marshall Sutton filling the second row. It was ultimately DeMarmels who won the race, while Dillon Crouch came in second, Sutton finished third, DJ Little Jr. grabbed fourth and Buff rounded out the top five.

In the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division, which held Round 2 of the Paramount Kia “Big 10” Racing Challenge, Christopher Martin Jr. earned the pole position in qualifying and started alongside Chase Janes, with Mark Johnson and William Aldred making up the second row. During the 50-lap race itself, Janes was able to drive to the win. Meanwhile, Jordan McGregor finished second, Daniel Wilk took third, Johnson came in fourth and Spencer Childers finished fifth.

The Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks took part in a 35-lap race prior to the second Late Model competition of the night. Charlie Watson was the top finisher in qualifying with Ashley Huffman to his outside and the twosome of Charlie Neill and Ricky Dennie in row two. In the end, Watson held off Neill by .009 seconds to take the checkered flag, with Huffman finishing third, Dennie coming in fourth and Joey Shuryan rounding out the top five.

Capping the night was another Late Model race, which saw a 10-car invert from the finishing order of the first race. Last year’s Hickory Motor Speedway Late Model champion, Landon Huffman, started from the pole position with Jaiden Reyna to his outside and the duo of Annabeth Barnes-Crum and Austin McDaniel in row two. Once again, multiple cautions took place, with Zilisch notching the victory this time ahead of Barnes-Crum in second, Sparks in third, Matthews in fourth and Huffman in fifth.

Hickory’s We Rock the Spectrum, a gym geared toward children with special needs, was scheduled to sponsor this Saturday’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races at Hickory Motor Speedway before the event was postponed to June 17 due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms, while Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet presents April 15’s event that will include the SMART Modified Tour and the Bowman Gray Sportsman division. Additionally, April 22 will see the CARS Tour invade HMS for the running of the Tuff Shed 250 presented by LeapFrog Lawncare and Landscaping.

For more information about Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.

Hickory Motor Speedway participating in ‘Advance My Track Challenge’RALEIGH — Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider and the official auto parts retailer of NASCAR, announced this week that voting is live for its third annual Advance My Track Challenge. The program encourages race fans to vote for their local NASCAR-sanctioned short track, with the track receiving the most votes winning a $50,000 grand prize.

Fans can visit AdvanceMyTrack.com to vote for one of 25 NASCAR home tracks located in the United States or Canada, including Hickory Motor Speedway. Tracks that are part of the program showcase a variety of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing disciplines, including late model stock cars, open wheel modified cars and street stock race cars.

The first round of voting concludes Friday, May 5. One track per region (West, Midwest, Southeast, Northeast) plus the track with the next-highest total of votes will move to a final round of voting May 9-15. Each of the five finalist tracks will win $5,000, with the track receiving the most votes in the final round winning $50,000. Teams at winning tracks are encouraged to use prize money for track facility upgrades or to establish programming with schools or nonprofits that benefit their local community.

“We are passionate about offering race fans a platform to advance local grassroots racing,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “The Advance My Track Challenge spotlights the importance of local racing and how NASCAR Home Tracks have been enjoyed by fans for generations. Short track racing is part of NASCAR’s past, present and future, and this program ensures that local venues will continue to provide entertainment for fans and a chance for racers to live out their dreams.”

“Advance Auto Parts’ commitment to improving facility infrastructure and fan experience through the Advance My Track Challenge continues to enhance grassroots racing across the country,” added Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “As NASCAR celebrates our 75th Anniversary season this year, it is more important than ever to put a focus on racing at the local level, which is the foundation of our sport.”

Advance will activate the program alongside its partners at Team Penske. Advance My Track Challenge “Vote Now” branding will be featured on Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 16 (3 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

“It’s important for grassroots racing to be accessible for fans and drivers,” said Blaney, a third-generation race car driver and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner. “I’m proud to work with a partner like Advance who is focused on supporting NASCAR’s Home Tracks and local race fans through programs like Advance My Track Challenge. We couldn’t pick a better place to kick off the program than Martinsville, one of NASCAR’s most fun and old-school style race tracks. We’re looking forward to a great ride in our No. 12 Ford Mustang this weekend.”

The Advance My Track Challenge first launched in 2021. In its two years, Advance and NASCAR have celebrated Berlin Raceway in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania, as its two winners of the $50,000 grand prize.

Advance’s support of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series includes its “Home Track Highlights” program. The retailer is using its season-long sponsorship of Blaney’s No. 12 Ford to spotlight various local NASCAR track champions across the U.S. and Canada. Each week, different Weekly Series drivers are featured on Blaney’s car. For every Blaney Cup Series victory, the winning driver featured on his car receives a $1,200 Advance gift card.