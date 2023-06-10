Hickory Motor Speedway was the site of United Sewing Machine Sales Night at the Races last Saturday. Two of the scheduled races were canceled due to inclement weather, but three winners were crowned before rain brought an early end to the latest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event.

The night began with a 40-lap feature in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division, with Kade Brown topping time trials and starting from the front with Tyler Matthews to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Clark Houston and Akinori Ogata. Matthews ended up passing Brown on Lap 8 and holding the lead the rest of the way, while Brown came in second, Ogata took third, Michael Bumgarner finished fourth and Houston came in fifth.

In the 50-lap fifth round of the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models’ Paramount Kia “Big 10” Racing Challenge, Bryson Ruff was the winner in qualifying with Christopher Martin Jr. joining him in the front row. Meanwhile, the second row was filled by Daniel Wilk and Graham Hollar. Ultimately, Hollar drove on to the win ahead of Martin in second, Ruff in third, Chase Janes in fourth and Wilk in fifth.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks capped the night with a 30-lap battle. Cody DeMarmels paced qualifying and started from the front with Johnny Reynolds to his outside, while Trey Buff and Marshall Sutton filled the second row. Sutton was the winner of the race itself, with Reynolds finishing second, Buff grabbing third, DJ Little coming in fourth and Jacob Hayes rounding out the top five.

The Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks were scheduled for a 35-lap feature, but were unable to reach the halfway point of their race, resulting in it being postponed to June 17. However, the second 40-lap race in the Late Model division will not be rescheduled since the first race was able to be completed.

The second annual Jack Ingram Memorial 111 is scheduled for tonight. The Limited Late Models and Super Trucks will compete in 35-lap races, while the Late Models are set to run 111 laps, the Street Stocks will run 30 laps and the Renegades will participate in a 20-lap race.

For more information about upcoming events at Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.