Martial arts instructor receives Hanshi certification

Local martial arts instructor Johnny Stinson was honored at a surprise ceremony in Hickory on June 5. During the ceremony, Stinson was presented with his Hanshi (grandmaster) certification and promotion in rank to Kudan (ninth degree black belt).

This teaching credential is internationally recognized, and is endorsed by a committee of Stinson’s seniors and peers in traditional Japanese and Okinawan martial arts. The presentation was facilitated by Stinson’s longtime mentor Larry Issac of Jacksonville. A retired military veteran, Issac is a 10th-degree black belt.

Stinson is 70 years old, and has been training and teaching in martial arts for nearly 50 years. Throughout his martial arts career, he has been listed in several notable publications and inducted into multiple halls of fame. Included in the 1984 edition of “Who’s Who in American Martial Arts,” Stinson is a member of the World Karate Union Hall of Fame, the International Karate and Kickboxing Hall of Fame and the Legends of Carolina Martial Arts Hall of Fame.