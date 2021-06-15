Martial arts instructor receives Hanshi certification

Local martial arts instructor Johnny Stinson was honored at a surprise ceremony in Hickory on June 5. During the ceremony, Stinson was presented with his Hanshi (grandmaster) certification and promotion in rank to Kudan (ninth degree black belt).
This teaching credential is internationally recognized, and is endorsed by a committee of Stinson’s seniors and peers in traditional Japanese and Okinawan martial arts. The presentation was facilitated by Stinson’s longtime mentor Larry Issac of Jacksonville. A retired military veteran, Issac is a 10th-degree black belt.
Stinson is 70 years old, and has been training and teaching in martial arts for nearly 50 years. Throughout his martial arts career, he has been listed in several notable publications and inducted into multiple halls of fame. Included in the 1984 edition of “Who’s Who in American Martial Arts,” Stinson is a member of the World Karate Union Hall of Fame, the International Karate and Kickboxing Hall of Fame and the Legends of Carolina Martial Arts Hall of Fame.
The title of Hanshi is the highest teaching honor attainable in Japanese and Okinawan martial arts, and this honor recognizes Stinson’s high level of expertise in teaching traditional karate and kobudo (ancient martial arts weaponry). It also recognizes his lifetime of contributions to promoting a positive image for generations of martial arts students and students throughout the Southeastern United States and here in the Catawba Valley.
Stinson currently teaches martial arts classes for children and adults at the Maiden Recreation Center and at Westmont Senior Center in Hickory. He will also be honored at another upcoming event when he is recognized by the Legends of Carolina Martial arts organization for elevation in rank to Kudan in Columbia, S.C., on July 31.
Former Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid will join Stinson in the Legends of Carolina Martial Arts Hall of Fame at the same event on July 31.