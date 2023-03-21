RALEIGH — The Hickory Hoyas picked up their first road win of the 2023 East Coast Basketball League season this past Saturday, knocking off the North Carolina Capitals by a 152-145 final at Wakefield High School. The Hoyas are now 2-2 on the year, while the Capitals are 2-1.

Hickory trailed 30-28 after the opening quarter before rallying for a 72-65 lead at the half. After being outscored 33-30 in the third quarter, the Hoyas scored 50 points in the final period to earn a seven-point victory.

Hickory’s Keandre Marion led all scorers with 40 points, and he also had 11 rebounds and 11 assists to finish with a triple-double. Chris Dobbins added 36 points and 11 boards for the Hoyas, while Jihad Wright had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Noah Crump scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Hoyas, who also received 16 points apiece from Emilio Parks and JacQues Chambers. Parks added eight rebounds and four assists, while Chambers just missed a triple-double with 14 boards and nine assists.

The Capitals were paced by 38 points, seven assists and six steals from Sekou Omar Jabbi, with Corey Evans also nabbing six steals to go with 29 points and six rebounds. Denzel Jacobson had 25 points, seven assists and six boards, Dyron Jones had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds, Marcus Harrison had 12 points and five rebounds and Noah Rawlings had 11 points and four boards.

The Hoyas travel to Salisbury on Sunday for a game against the Rowan County Bulls, who they defeated by a 135-132 score on March 4 in Hickory. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Hall Gym.

The Capitals are at the Hampton Roads Warriors on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia, before hosting the Carolina Crusaders on Sunday at 5 p.m.